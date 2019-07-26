शहर चुनें

Karnataka: BS yeddyurappa might meet with governor and claim forming government in state

Live: येदियुरप्पा होंगे कर्नाटक के नए मुख्यमंत्री, आज शाम छह बजे लेंगे शपथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 10:49 AM IST
बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो)
बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
बी एस येदियुरप्पा एक बार फिर कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री होंगे। आज शाम छह बजे मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे। राज्यपाल वजुभाई वाला से मुलाकात के बाद येदियुरप्पा ने कहा कि आज शाम सरकार बनाने के लिए उन्हें आमंत्रित किया है और मैं शाम छह बजे से सवा छह बजे के बीच मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लूंगा। राज्यपाल से मुलाकात के बाद येदियुरप्पा ने उन्हें 105 विधायकों के समर्थन वाला पत्र सौंपा और बताया कि उन्हें विधायक दल का नेता चुना गया है।
कांग्रेस-जेडीएस गठबंधन सरकार के मंगलवार को शक्ति परीक्षण में असफल रहने के बाद से येदियुरप्पा सरकार गठन का दावा पेश करने के लिए पार्टी आलाकमान से निर्देश मिलने का इंतजार कर रहे थे।

जगदीश शेट्टार, अरविंद लिंबावली, मधुस्वामी, बसवराज बोम्मई और येदियुरप्पा के बेटे विजयेंद्र समेत कर्नाटक भाजपा के नेताओं ने गुरुवार को नई दिल्ली में भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह से मुलाकात की थी और ऐसा बताया जा रहा है कि उन्होंने सरकार गठन के बारे में चर्चा की।

कर्नाटक विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष के आर रमेश कुमार ने गुरुवार को कांग्रेस के तीन बागी विधायकों को दलबदल विरोधी कानून के तहत अयोग्य ठहराया। 


 

karnataka crisis bs yeddyurappa karnataka government vajubhai vala chief minister बीएस येदियुरप्पा वजुभाई वाला
