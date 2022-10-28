कर्नाटक: टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप में सट्टेबाजी करने वाले 18 लोग गिरफ्तार, 4.68 लाख रुपये और 17 मोबाइल फोन बरामद

कर्नाटक की राजधानी बेंगलुरु में वर्ल्ड कप टी-20 के दौरान सट्टेबाजी करने वाले 18 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। यह कार्रवाई बेंगलुरु की वेस्ट जोन पुलिस ने की। बताया जा रहा है कि इस दौरान 4,68,200 रुपये बरामद किए गए। साथ ही, 17 मोबाइल फोन भी जब्त किए गए।

Karnataka | West Zone Police of Bengaluru arrests 18 people and recovers Rs 4,68,200 that was used for cricket betting. 17 mobile phones also seized by Police.