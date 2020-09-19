शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka: Actor Kishore Shetty arrested with MDMA drug, police commissioner said- investigation continues

कर्नाटक: एमडीएमए ड्रग के साथ अभिनेता किशोर शेट्टी गिरफ्तार, पुलिस आयुक्त ने कहा- जांच जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मंगलूरू Updated Sat, 19 Sep 2020 03:06 PM IST
मंगलूरू के पुलिस आयुक्त विकास कुमार
मंगलूरू के पुलिस आयुक्त विकास कुमार - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
एमडीएमए की जब्ती पर मंगलूरू के पुलिस आयुक्त विकास कुमार ने कहा कि हम इस दवा नेटवर्क में सभी संभावित छोरों का पता लगाएंगे। गिरफ्तार किए गए लोगों में से एक अभिनेता किशोर शेट्टी हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि इन दवाओं को मुंबई से मंगवाया गया था। एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। फिलहाल, आगे की जांच जारी है। 
mdma drug karnataka

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

