कर्नाटक: एमडीएमए ड्रग के साथ अभिनेता किशोर शेट्टी गिरफ्तार, पुलिस आयुक्त ने कहा- जांच जारी

We will find out all the possible ends in this drug network. One of the arrested is actor Kishore Shetty. The drugs were sourced from Mumbai. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. Further probe is on: Vikas Kumar, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru, on the seizure of MDMA. pic.twitter.com/sLBNdU3SK2— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020
