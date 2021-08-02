बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka: A 25 year old elephant was electrocuted to death near Mallenahally, Chikmagalur

हादसा: कर्नाटक में चिकमंगलूर के मल्लेनहल्ली के पास एक 25 वर्षीय हाथी की करंट लगने से मौत

एएनआई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Mon, 02 Aug 2021 01:43 AM IST
कर्नाटक में हाथी का मृत शरीर
कर्नाटक में हाथी का मृत शरीर - फोटो : [email protected]

ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक में चिकमंगलूर के मल्लेनहल्ली के पास एक 25 वर्षीय हाथी की करंट लगने से मौत हो गई। वन अधिकारी ने बताया कि जमीन पर पड़े एक बिजली के नंगे तार को छूने की वजह से हाथी की जान चली गई है। इस हादसे के बाद संपत्ति के मालिक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।
india news national karnataka news elephant death forest officer
