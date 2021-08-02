हादसा: कर्नाटक में चिकमंगलूर के मल्लेनहल्ली के पास एक 25 वर्षीय हाथी की करंट लगने से मौत

Karnataka | A 25-year-old elephant was electrocuted to death near Mallenahally, Chikmagalur. It touched the electric wire that was lying on the land. Owner of the property has been arrested: Forest official pic.twitter.com/AwCRfC8PQq— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021
