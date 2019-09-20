शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka: 71 to Senior citizens race on World Elders Day in Bangalore sports meet

कर्नाटक: बंगलूरू में बुजुर्गों ने लगाई दौड़, 81 साल की सरोजम्मा और 72 साल की ललितम्मा ने मारी बाजी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 08:31 AM IST
विश्व बुजुर्ग दिवस पर वरिष्ठ लोगों ने लगाई दौड़
विश्व बुजुर्ग दिवस पर वरिष्ठ लोगों ने लगाई दौड़ - फोटो : ANI
विश्व बुजुर्ग दिवस पर गुरुवार को वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के लिए राज्य सरकार ने स्पोर्ट्स मीट का आयोजन कराया। बंगलूरू के कांतिवारा स्टेडियम में आयोजित इस स्पोर्ट्स मीट में लगभग 250 बुजुर्गों ने भाग लिया। 81 साल की सरोजम्मा ने 100 मीटर दौड़ स्पर्धा में पहले स्थान पर रही, तो वहीं 200 मीटर की दौड़ में 72 साल की ललितम्मा बाजी मारी। 
मालूम हो कि आगामी एक अक्टूबर को विश्व बुजुर्ग दिवस मनाया जाना है, जिसको लेकर यह कार्यक्रम आयोजित कराया गया था। इस स्पोर्ट्स मीट में अलग-अलग आयुवर्ग में आयोजित स्पर्धा में बुजुर्गों ने बढ़-चढ़ कर हिस्सा लिया। पूरे कार्यक्रम के दौरान बुजुर्ग महिलाओं में खूब जोश नजर आया। प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने वाली महिलाएं काफी उत्साहित दिखीं। 
 
