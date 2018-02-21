BJP के CM उम्मीदवार येदियुरप्पा बोले -बच्चे हैं राहुल गांधी, जीतेंगे 150 से ज्यादा सीटें

By bringing that baccha (Rahul Gandhi) in #Karnataka, we now know that we will win more than 150 seats here: B. S. Yeddyurappa pic.twitter.com/pXbXOukXk0— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की देश के महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों पर चुप्पी साधने पर जोरदार हमला बोला है।
21 फरवरी 2018