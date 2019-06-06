शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Kamal Nath meets Narendra Modi after becoming Prime Minister in delhi

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने की शिष्टाचार मुलाकात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 12:05 PM IST
नरेंद्र मोदी-कमलनाथ
नरेंद्र मोदी-कमलनाथ - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात की। यह एक शिष्टाचार मुलाकात है। जब भी कोई व्यक्ति देश का प्रधानमंत्री बनता है तो सभी राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री उनसे शिष्टाचार मुलाकात करने के लिए आते हैं, फिर बेशक वह किसी भी पार्टी से संबंध क्यों न रखता हो।  इसी कड़ी में कमलनाथ ने मोदी से मुलाकात की है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर
India News

विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर बोले- पिछले पांच साल में दुनियाभर में भारत का कद बढ़ा

6 जून 2019

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने आठ नई कैबिनेट समितियों का गठन किय
India News

मोदी सरकार ने बनाई आठ नई कैबिनेट समितियां, हर कमिटी में अमित शाह

6 जून 2019

कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

बिजली कटौती पर बिफरे कमलनाथ, अधिकारियों से कहा- मूर्ख मत बनाइए 

5 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
गुमान सिंह डामोर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: भाजपा के नए सांसद डामोर विधायकी से देंगे इस्तीफा, कांग्रेस की बढ़ेगी ताकत

4 जून 2019

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में परिसीमन की सुगबुगाहट, गृह मंत्री शाह ने की अहम बैठक, उमर ने जताया विरोध

5 जून 2019

Bollywood

सलमान खान ने अपने बॉडीगार्ड को सरेआम जड़ा थप्पड़, अब शेरा ने बताया आखिर क्या हुआ था

6 जून 2019

salman khan
Salman Khan
salman khan with shera
salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने अपने बॉडीगार्ड को सरेआम जड़ा थप्पड़, अब शेरा ने बताया आखिर क्या हुआ था

6 जून 2019

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
Astrology

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
विज्ञापन
kamal nath narendra modi prime minister chief minister कमलनाथ नरेंद्र मोदी
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

मिशन कश्मीर को रफ्तार देने के लिए जल्द आ सकते हैं शाह, शुरू हो चुकी तैयारी

6 जून 2019

vijay kalantri
India News

3334 करोड़ के बकायेदार उद्योगपति विजय कलंत्री डिफाल्टर घोषित

6 जून 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वित्त मंत्री बनने के बाद निर्मला का पहला विदेश दौरा, जी-20 समिट के लिए जाएंगी जापान

6 जून 2019

उमा भारती
India News

पार्टी में ‘गंगा’ पर अहम भूमिका निभाएंगी उमा भारती, शाह के साथ हुई लंबी मंत्रणा

6 जून 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
Rest of World

खशोगी की हत्या के बाद ट्रंप ने दी सऊदी को परमाणु तकनीक

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
naveen jain suicide
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता ने मां के सामने गोली मारकर की खुदकुशी, सुसाइड नोट में बताई वजह

6 जून 2019

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ
Opinion

वर्षों की रणनीति से बना चक्रव्यूह : मोदी की सभाओं में आई भीड़ का मुकाबला कोई नेता नहीं कर सकता

5 जून 2019

world environment day 2019 European countries pollution effect Himalayan Ecosystem
Dehradun

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: यूरोपीय देशों के प्रदूषण से बिगड़ रही हिमालय की पारिस्थितिकी, शोध में सामने आई बात

5 जून 2019

एशिया के सबसे ऊंचे वृक्ष की समाधि
Dehradun

यहां बनी है एशिया के सबसे ऊंचे पेड़ की समाधि, आकर्षण का केंद्र है 208 साल का यह महावृक्ष

5 जून 2019

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
Blog

पर्यावरण दिवस पर जरूर लें ये 20 संकल्प ताकि शुद्ध हवा में सांस ले सकें हमारी पीढ़ियां

5 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

लगभग पूरे देश में गर्मी का कहर छाया हुआ है (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी, आज इन राज्यों में आ सकता है आंधी-तूफान

गर्मी से निपटने के लिए लोगों ने अपने काम करने के तरीके, खाने-पीने की आदतों और यहां तक कि जीवनशैली में भी बदलाव किया है लेकिन इसका कोई फायदा होता हुआ नहीं दिख रहा है।

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एयरहोस्टेस के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, एयरलाइन का सुरक्षा अधिकारी गिरफ्तार

6 जून 2019

पत्नी संध्या के साथ पायलट आशीष तंवर
India News

जिस समय एएन-32 विमान हुआ लापता, कंट्रोल रूम संभाल रही थी पायलट की पत्नी

6 जून 2019

इमरान खान-नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अचानक दिल्ली पहुंचे पाकिस्तान के विदेश सचिव, मोदी-इमरान की मुलाकात की अटकलें तेज

6 जून 2019

किसानों को है बारिश का इंतजार(फाइल फोटो)
India News

65 साल में दूसरी बार प्री-मानसून सबसे सूखा, मानसून भी पड़ सकता है कमजोर

6 जून 2019

एएन-32 विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

लापता विमान का तीन दिन बाद भी कोई सुराग नहीं, इसरो के सैटेलाइट की ली जा रही मदद

6 जून 2019

मोहित भारतीय
India News

भाजपा के इस नेता को बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा ने घोषित किया विलफुल डिफॉल्टर

6 जून 2019

सियाचीन दौरे के दौरान रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सियाचीन में तैनात जवानों के घर चिट्ठी लिखेंगे रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ- सकुशल है आपका लाल

6 जून 2019

vijay kalantri
India News

3334 करोड़ के बकायेदार उद्योगपति विजय कलंत्री डिफाल्टर घोषित

6 जून 2019

Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

6 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

VIDEO : गैस सिलेंडर के साथ मुफ्त में मिलता है लाखों का इंश्योरेंस, ऐसे करें क्लेम

क्या आप जानते हैं कि रसोई गैस के कनेक्शन के साथ आपको मुफ्त में बीमा भी मिलता है। ऐसे में अगर गैस सिलेंडर से कोई हादसा होता है तो आप इंश्योरेंस क्लेम कर सकते हैं। बहुत से लोगों को इसकी जानकारी ही नहीं है। तो आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में।

6 जून 2019

वर्ल्ड कप 1:57

World Cup 2019: कौन है ये मिस्ट्री गर्ल जो दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों के साथ आ रही है नजर

6 जून 2019

धोनी ग्लव्स 1:04

CWC 2019: धोनी के ग्लव्स की हो रही सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा, जानिए क्यों?

6 जून 2019

why sunil dutt changed his name 3:25

इंडस्ट्री में आने से पहले इसलिए सुनील दत्त को बदलना पड़ा था अपना नाम

6 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 0:40

ईद पर सलमान खान ने दिया अपने फैंस को दीदार

6 जून 2019

Related

प्रफुल्ल पटेल
India News

आज ईडी के समक्ष पेश नहीं होंगे प्रफुल्ल पटेल, दूसरी तारीख मांगी

6 जून 2019

उमा भारती
India News

पार्टी में ‘गंगा’ पर अहम भूमिका निभाएंगी उमा भारती, शाह के साथ हुई लंबी मंत्रणा

6 जून 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सरकार का विकास और रोजगार पर फोकस, पीएम मोदी ने दो नई कैबिनेट समिति बनाई

5 जून 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वित्त मंत्री बनने के बाद निर्मला का पहला विदेश दौरा, जी-20 समिट के लिए जाएंगी जापान

6 जून 2019

भाजपा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में गृह मंत्रालय का ये मास्टर स्ट्रोक बनवा सकता है भाजपा सरकार

5 जून 2019

अमित शाह
India News

मिशन मोड में शाह, ईद की छुट्टी के दिन भी पहुंचे गृह मंत्रालय, नक्सलवाद पर की लंबी बैठक

5 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.