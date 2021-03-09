शहर चुनें

Kamal Haasan led Makkal Needhi Maiam finalises to contest from 154 constituencies in Tamilnadu Assembly Election 2021

तमिलनाडु विधानसभा चुनाव : 154 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी कमल हासन की पार्टी मक्कल निधि मय्यम

Sanjeev Jha न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई
Updated Tue, 09 Mar 2021 05:39 PM IST
कमल हासन (फाइल फोटो)
कमल हासन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु में आगामी विधानसभा चुनावों के मद्देनजर कमल हासन की पार्टी मक्कल निधि मय्यम (MNM) ने 234 सीटों में से 154 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने की घोषणा की है। वहीं पार्टी ने अपने दो सहयोगी दलों के लिए 40-40 सीटें छोड़ी हैं। बता दें कि एमएनएम की दो सहयोगी पार्टियां अखिल भारतीय समथुवा मक्कल काची और इंदिया जनानायगा काची हैं।  
उम्मीदवारों की प्रथम सूची कल होगी जारी
पार्टी प्रमुख कमल हासन ने बड़ी जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची कल सुबह 9 बजे घोषित की जाएगी।  
 

