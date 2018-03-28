शहर चुनें

वीडियोः सड़क के बीचों-बीच तड़पती रही महिला, बिना रुके दाएं-बाएं निकलते रहे लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 02:24 PM IST
road accident - फोटो : ANI
केरल के तिरुवनंतपुरम से इंसानियत को शर्मसार करने वाला एक मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक 65 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला सड़क दुर्घटना का शिकार हुई है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई की ओर से जारी किए गए 1 मिनट 22 सेंकेंड के वीडियो में देखा जा रहा है कि हादसे का शिकार हुई महिला बीच सड़क में घायल पड़ी रही और उसके शरीर से लगातार खून बह रहा था। लेकिन आज के जागरुक समाज की संवेदनशीलता इस कदर दम तोड़ चुकी है कि उनके अंदर की इंसानियत नहीं जागी। 
हादसे का शिकार हुई महिला घंटों बीच सड़क पर खून से लथपथ पड़ी रही और उसके पास से बिना रुके हुए गाड़ियां गुजरती रही। कोई भी उसकी मदद के लिए आगे नहीं आया और न ही पुलिस को कॉल कर इसकी सूचना दी गई। यह सारा वाकया केरल की राजधानी में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गया।  वीडियो में देखा जा रहा है कि काफी वक्त बीत जाने के बाद रास्ते से गुजरती पुलिस कार को रोक कर एक नागरिक महिला को उठाकर उपचार के लिए अस्पताल ले जाता है। 

इस मामले में पुलिस सूत्रों का कहना है कि उन्हें घटना के बारे में सूचित नहीं किया गया था। हम तो सिर्फ इस रास्ते से गुजर रहे थे लोग इकट्ठा देख कर रुक गए और महिला को इलाज के लिए स्थानीय हॉस्पिटल ले गए। बता दें कि पुलिस ने एक बाइक चालक युवक (20 वर्षीय) को महिला को टक्कर मारने आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। इसके अलावा बाइक में दो अन्य युवक भी सवार थे और तीनों ने हेलमेट नहीं पहन रखा था। 


