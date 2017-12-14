Download App
आपका शहर Close

वकीलों के तेज आवाज में बहस करने से जस्टिस सिकरी नाराज

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो / नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 02:31 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Justice Sikri angry with arguments in lawyers' loud voice

supreme court

वकीलों के तेज आवाज में बहस करने से नाराज होकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जस्टिस एके सिकरी ने बुधवार को मामले की सुनवाई करने से इनकार कर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि कोर्ट को अब ऐसे वकीलों के खिलाफ सख्ती करनी होगी। एक हफ्ते के अंदर यह दूसरा मौका है जब सुप्रीम कोर्ट के किसी जज ने तेज आवाज में बहस करने को लेकर अपनी आपत्ति जताई है। 
जस्टिस एके सिकरी और जस्टिस अशोक भूषण की पीठ के सामने यह मामला घटा। पीठ पर्ल एग्रोटेक कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड (पीएसीएल) के मामले की सुनवाई कर रही थी। पीएसीएल की ओर से वरिष्ठ वकील अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी दलील पेश कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान प्रतिवादी की ओर से पेश एक महिला वकील तेज आवाज में बोलने लगी। इस पर जस्टिस सिकरी ने महिला वकील से कहा कि जब वरिष्ठ वकील बोल रहे हैं तो उनका शोर मचाने का कोई कारण नहीं बनता। उन्होंने कहा कि वह बहुत धैर्यवान व्यक्ति हैं लेकिन इस तरह की बहस से एलर्जी है। वह इसे बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सकते।

पढ़ें- सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया आदेश, छह हफ्ते में इंटरनेट से हटाई जाए सेक्स निर्धारण संबंधी सामग्री

 जस्टिस सिकरी ने कहा कि अब शोर मचाने वाले वकीलों के खिलाफ सख्त रवैया अपनाने की जरूरत है जिससे कोर्ट में अनुशासन और शिष्टता बनी रहे। यह टिप्पणी करते हुए पीठ ने मामले की सुनवाई करने से इनकार कर दिया है और फरवरी में इसे सुनने का निर्णय लिया है। इस दौरान सिंघवी ने कहा कि दूसरे की गलती के लिए पीएसीएल को नुकसान नहीं होना चाहिए लेकिन पीठ ने अपने फैसले में बदलाव करने से मना कर दिया।

इससे पहले सात दिसंबर को मुख्य न्यायाधीश जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा ने भी शोर मचाने वाले वकीलों को चेतावनी दी थी कि ये सब बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। उन्होंने यह भी कहा था कि तेज आवाज में बहस करने का मतलब है कि उस वकील के पास बहस करने के लिए तथ्यों का अभाव है।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

justice sikri supreme court loud voice lawyers

स्पॉटलाइट

महिलाओं के बारे में ऐसी कमाल की सोच रखते हैं अमिताभ बच्चन, जया और ऐश्वर्या भी जान लें

  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
amitabh bachchan wrote on his blog Women Are Taking Over The World

UPTET Result 2017: 10 लाख युवाओं के लिए सरकार का बड़ा ऐलान, इस दिन जारी होंगे नतीजे

  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
uptet 2017 results roll number wise will be announced 15 december

Bigg Boss 11: वीकेंड पर सलमान पलट देंगे पूरा गेम, विनर कंटेस्टेंट को बाहर निकाल लव को करेंगे सेफ

  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
this weekend hiten tejwani would be out from bigg boss house

Bigg Boss 11: घर में Kiss पर मचा बवाल, 150 कैमरों के सामने आकाश ने पार की बेशर्मी की हदें

  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
bigg boss shilpa shinde dont like akash dadlani kiss

कंडोम कंपनी ने विराट-अनुष्का के लिए भेजा खास मैसेज, जानकर शर्मा जाएंगे नए नवेले दूल्हा-दुल्हन

  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
condom company send a message for newly wed virat kohli and anushka sharma

जबर ख़बर

इस महीने नहीं बदलेंगे LPG सिलेंडर के दाम, 17 महीनों से लगातार बढ़ रही थी कीमत
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

Video: एमएस धोनी और हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई रेस, विजेता का अंदाजा लगाना हुआ मुश्किल

100 metre rash between dhoni and hardik pandya
Comio Mobile

Most Read

बैंक खाते को आधार से लिंक करने के फैसले पर नरम पड़ी सरकार, अब दिया ये फैसला

Now no deadline to link aadhar card to bank account, government decides before crucial hearing in SC
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

2G, CWG और कोल स्कैम से बड़ा था NPA घोटाला, तब क्यों चुप थीं सारी संस्थाएं: पीएम

Pm Narendra Modi address FICCI meeting in Delhi said rumour for bank
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इंटरव्यू मामला: राहुल को नोटिस मिलने पर EC पहुंची कांग्रेस, PM-शाह पर की FIR की मांग

Congress delegation reaches Election Commission office opposes rahul gandhi notice
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया आदेश, छह हफ्ते में इंटरनेट से हटाई जाए सेक्स निर्धारण संबंधी सामग्री

Supreme court order to remove objectionable content pertaining to sex determination tests
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सुबह 6 से रात 10 बजे तक टीवी पर नहीं दिखाए जा सकेंगे कंडोम के विज्ञापन

information and broadcasting ministry issued advisory no condom advertisements on tv 6 am to 10 pm
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

राहुल गांधी बोले- गुजरात चुनाव के नतीजे आने पर चौंक जाएगी BJP

rahul gandhi says gujarat election is one sided result will annoy BJP
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!