बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वकीलों के तेज आवाज में बहस करने से जस्टिस सिकरी नाराज
{"_id":"5a3195404f1c1bc5758b8df6","slug":"justice-sikri-angry-with-arguments-in-lawyers-loud-voice","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 02:31 AM IST
supreme court
वकीलों के तेज आवाज में बहस करने से नाराज होकर
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
के जस्टिस एके सिकरी ने बुधवार को मामले की सुनवाई करने से इनकार कर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि कोर्ट को अब ऐसे वकीलों के खिलाफ सख्ती करनी होगी। एक हफ्ते के अंदर यह दूसरा मौका है जब सुप्रीम कोर्ट के किसी जज ने तेज आवाज में बहस करने को लेकर अपनी आपत्ति जताई है।
जस्टिस एके सिकरी और जस्टिस अशोक भूषण की पीठ के सामने यह मामला घटा। पीठ पर्ल एग्रोटेक कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड (पीएसीएल) के मामले की सुनवाई कर रही थी। पीएसीएल की ओर से वरिष्ठ वकील अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी दलील पेश कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान प्रतिवादी की ओर से पेश एक महिला वकील तेज आवाज में बोलने लगी। इस पर जस्टिस सिकरी ने महिला वकील से कहा कि जब वरिष्ठ वकील बोल रहे हैं तो उनका शोर मचाने का कोई कारण नहीं बनता। उन्होंने कहा कि वह बहुत धैर्यवान व्यक्ति हैं लेकिन इस तरह की बहस से एलर्जी है। वह इसे बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सकते।
पढ़ें-
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया आदेश, छह हफ्ते में इंटरनेट से हटाई जाए सेक्स निर्धारण संबंधी सामग्री
जस्टिस सिकरी ने कहा कि अब शोर मचाने वाले वकीलों के खिलाफ सख्त रवैया अपनाने की जरूरत है जिससे कोर्ट में अनुशासन और शिष्टता बनी रहे। यह टिप्पणी करते हुए पीठ ने मामले की सुनवाई करने से इनकार कर दिया है और फरवरी में इसे सुनने का निर्णय लिया है। इस दौरान सिंघवी ने कहा कि दूसरे की गलती के लिए पीएसीएल को नुकसान नहीं होना चाहिए लेकिन पीठ ने अपने फैसले में बदलाव करने से मना कर दिया।
इससे पहले सात दिसंबर को मुख्य न्यायाधीश जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा ने भी शोर मचाने वाले वकीलों को चेतावनी दी थी कि ये सब बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। उन्होंने यह भी कहा था कि तेज आवाज में बहस करने का मतलब है कि उस वकील के पास बहस करने के लिए तथ्यों का अभाव है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a310bbd4f1c1bc9678c1933","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-wrote-on-his-blog-women-are-taking-over-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928, \u091c\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a31046f4f1c1b9e678c1523","slug":"uptet-2017-results-will-be-announced-15-december","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UPTET Result 2017: 10 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
{"_id":"5a30ebae4f1c1b4e718b8d79","slug":"this-weekend-hiten-tejwani-would-be-out-from-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0935\u0940\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0932\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0917\u0947\u092e, \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u092b","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a30d20f4f1c1ba7668b9bd4","slug":"bigg-boss-shilpa-shinde-dont-like-akash-dadlani-kiss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 Kiss \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, 150 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a30bfa04f1c1ba7678c13f6","slug":"condom-company-send-a-message-for-newly-wed-virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0921\u094b\u092e \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f-\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0948\u0938\u0947\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u0935\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e-\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a3106254f1c1ba12d8b8587","slug":"now-no-deadline-to-link-aadhar-card-to-bank-account-government-decides-before-crucial-hearing-in-sc","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0930\u092e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a310e344f1c1b97678c15ce","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-address-ficci-meeting-in-delhi-said-rumour-for-bank","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"2G, CWG \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0948\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u093e NPA \u0918\u094b\u091f\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u092a \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u090f\u0902: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a3154ea4f1c1b76678c135a","slug":"congress-delegation-reaches-election-commission-office-opposes-rahul-gandhi-notice","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 EC \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b FIR","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a30d4f44f1c1b3c3d8bd45d","slug":"supreme-court-order-to-remove-objectionable-content-pertaining-to-sex-determination-tests","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936, \u091b\u0939 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a2f658b4f1c1b4e718b8a00","slug":"information-and-broadcasting-ministry-issued-advisory-no-condom-advertisements-on-tv-6-am-to-10-pm","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 6 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924 10 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u094b\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u092a\u0928 IB \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0907\u091c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a30ef544f1c1b97678c15a1","slug":"rahul-gandhi-says-gujarat-election-is-one-sided-result-will-annoy-bjp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 BJP","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!