शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Justice Ranjan Gogoi appointed the new Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई सुप्रीम कोर्ट के नए मुख्य न्यायाधीश नियुक्त, 3 अक्टूबर को लेंगे शपथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 13 Sep 2018 08:25 PM IST
Justice Ranjan Gogoi appointed the new Chief Justice of the Supreme Court
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के 46वें मुख्य न्यायाधीश (सीजेआई) के तौर पर बृहस्पतिवार को जस्टिस रंजन गोगाई की नियुक्ति कर दी गई। कानून मंत्रालय की अधिसूचना के मुताबिक, वह वर्तमान सीजेआई दीपक मिश्रा की सेवानिवृत्ति के अगले दिन 3 अक्टूबर को शपथग्रहण करेंगे। बतौर सीजेआई जस्टिस गोगोई का कार्यकाल नवंबर 2019 तक रहेगा। 
विज्ञापन
 
जस्टिस गोगोई ने 24 साल की उम्र से ही 1978 में वकालत शुरू कर दी थी। गुवाहाटी हाईकोर्ट में लंबे समय तक वकालत कर चुके 18 नवंबर 1954 को जन्मे जस्टिस गोगोई को सांविधानिक, टैक्सेशन और कंपनी मामलों का अच्छा-खासा अनुभव रहा है। वह 28 फरवरी 2001 को गुवाहाटी हाईकोर्ट में स्थायी जज बने। 

इसके बाद वह 9 सितंबर 2010 को पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के जज बने और यहीं 12 फरवरी 2011 को मुख्य न्यायाधीश बनाए गए। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जज के तौर पर वह 23 अप्रैल 2012 से कार्यरत रहे। 

Recommended

Congress MP inaugurated medical college before Shivraj Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh

शिवराज से पहले कांग्रेस सांसद ने कर दिया मेडिकल कॉलेज का उद्घाटन, मामला दर्ज

13 सितंबर 2018

ASI accused CRPF officers, asked Pistol from Home Minister as protection
India News

एक्सक्लूसिव: सीआरपीएफ के अफसरों पर गबन का आरोप, गृहमंत्री से पिस्टल की मांग

13 सितंबर 2018

Imran Khan said ISI is first Defense of Pakistan
Pakistan

कई देशों को नाराज कर सकती है आईएसआई को लेकर इमरान खान की ये बात..

13 सितंबर 2018

demo
Weird Stories

प्रेमी के साथ हमबिस्तर थी पत्नी, देखते ही पति ने कर डाली ऐसी अजीबोगरीब मांग

13 सितंबर 2018

रजनीकांत लखनऊ में
Lucknow

पूरी ट्रेन बुक कराकर लखनऊ पहुंचे 'रजनीकांत', जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

13 सितंबर 2018

ganesh utsav
Religion

इस मुस्लिम देश के नोट पर क्यों छपती है भगवान गणेश की तस्वीर

13 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
justice ranjan gogoi chief justice of india supreme court
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Bollywood
Bollywood

तस्वीरें: पिछले साल इन 7 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने गणेश चतुर्थी का ऐसे मनाया था जश्न, फोटोज भी की थी शेयर

13 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood
Television

गणेश चतुर्थी: सलमान की बहन संग हर साल बप्पा को ऐसे घर बुला रहे ये 5 स्टार्स, सभी ने दिया बड़ा मैसेज

13 सितंबर 2018

sanju
Bollywood

राजकुमारी हिरानी ने कबूली संजय दत्त की इमेज सुधारने की बात, बोले- 'शूटिंग के बाद बदली थी स्क्रिप्ट'

13 सितंबर 2018

arpita khan
Bollywood

PHOTOS: 14 साल में दूसरी बार सलमान खान के घर में नहीं पधारे गणपति, बहन अर्पिता ने अपने घर में कर लिया शिफ्ट

13 सितंबर 2018

ayushmann khurrana
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच पर आयुष्मान खुराना का बड़ा खुलासा, बोले - 'डायरेक्टर ने कहा तुम मुझे अपना...'

13 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
deepika padukone
Fashion

शादी से पहले दीपिका को मिला सबसे बड़ा चैलेंज, नतीजा देखकर रणवीर सिंह को भी नहीं होगा यकीन

13 सितंबर 2018

stree
Bollywood

13 दिन में राजकुमार राव की 'स्त्री' ने तोड़े ये 3 रिकॉर्ड, जल्द पार कर सकती है 100 करोड़ का आंकड़ा

13 सितंबर 2018

2.0
Bollywood

अब तक की सबसे महंगी फिल्म को बड़ा झटका, रिलीज से पहले ही लीक हुआ '2.0' का ट्रेलर

13 सितंबर 2018

jeans
Fashion tips

जींस खरीदते वक्त रखें इन बातों का खास ख्याल, बाद में नहीं पड़ेगा पछताना

13 सितंबर 2018

2.0
Bollywood

भारी-भरकम बजट में बनी 2.0 के लिए अक्षय कुमार ने 45 करोड़, कौए की तरह मेकअप करने में लगे 4 करोड़

13 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

Amar Ujala Poll: Yes, government will be able to bring back the fugitive Vijay Mallya from Britain
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: हां, सरकार भगोड़े विजय माल्या को ब्रिटेन से वापस लाने में सफल हो जाएगी

भगोड़े शराब व्यवसायी विजय माल्या और वित्त मंत्री जेटली के बीच हुई मुलाकात के बाद कांग्रेस और भाजपा के बीच सियासी बहस छिड़ी हुई है। भाजपा जहां बचाव मुद्रा में है वहीं कांग्रेस अरुण जेटली के इस्तीफे की मांग पर अड़ी हुई है।

13 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
BJP accused Congress to favor Kingfisher by UPA
India News

भाजपा ने लगाया माल्या की किंगफिशर पर यूपीए की मेहरबानी का आरोप

13 सितंबर 2018

kerala draught
India News

बाढ़ से भीग चुका केरल अब झेल रहा है सूखे की मार, तेजी से गिर रहा है जलस्तर

13 सितंबर 2018

Arun Jaitley, Swamy and Malya
India News

माल्या के बयान के बाद अब स्वामी ने लगाए जेटली पर दो बड़े आरोप, बचाव में उतरी भाजपा

13 सितंबर 2018

Modi Vs Rahul
India News

प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा- कांग्रेस आईसीयू में, अवसरवादी लोगों का गठजोड़ है महागठबंधन

13 सितंबर 2018

Oil prices hike
India News

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों में आज फिर इजाफा, जानिए दिल्ली-मुंबई में क्या हैं दाम

13 सितंबर 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

वकील को न्यायाधीश नियुक्त करने की कोलेजियम की सिफारिश के खिलाफ दायर याचिका खारिज

13 सितंबर 2018

PM Modi
India News

रुपये में गिरावट से सरकार चिंतित, पीएम मोदी ने बुलाई बड़ी बैठक

13 सितंबर 2018

Sambit Patra alleged Rahul Gandhi of taking loan of 1 crore from an Shell Company
India News

'किंगफिशर का मालिकाना हक गांधी परिवार के पास, राहुल का हवाला कंपनी से कनेक्शन'

13 सितंबर 2018

amid rising prices of petrol-diesel Anand Mahindra shares video of Solar Bike
India News

आनंद महिंद्रा ने शेयर किया बिना ईंधन चलने वाली बाइक का वीडियो

13 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: अब डेयरी उत्पाद में भी उतरे योग गुरु रामदेव, लॉन्च कर दिए पांच नए प्रोडक्ट

योग गुरु बाबा रामदेव की स्वदेशी कंपनी पतंजलि अब डेयरी उत्पाद की बिक्री भी करेगी। गुरुवार को पतंजलि के पांच नए उत्पाद लॉन्च किए। पतंजलि का दूध, दही, छाछ, पनीर अब बाजार में मौजूद है।

13 सितंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 0:57

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, बिना इंश्योरेंस की गाड़ी से हुआ हादसा तो उसे बेचकर वसूलेंगे मुआवजा

13 सितंबर 2018

Weird Stories: this indian family has largest number of members 2:30

Weird Stories: मिजोरम का यह परिवार है दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा परिवार

13 सितंबर 2018

Rahul Gandhi 1:45

राहुल गांधी ने अरुण जेटली से विजय माल्या की मुलाकात का दिया सबूत

13 सितंबर 2018

साध्वी प्राची 18:07

साध्वी प्राची की सरकार को फिर चेतावनी, 'चुनाव में राम भक्त देंगे जवाब'

13 सितंबर 2018

Related

निर्वाचक नामावली में देखें अपना नाम
India News

ऑनलाइन भी देख सकते हैं मतदाता सूची में अपना नाम, जानिए कैसे?

13 सितंबर 2018

Surgical Strike
India News

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक के वक्त सेना ने किया तेंदुए के मल-मूत्र का इस्तेमाल, कमांडर ने बताई दिलचस्प वजह

12 सितंबर 2018

Former DMK Leader
India News

वीडियो: डीएमके नेता की बेरहमी, महिला पर खूब बरसाईं लातें

13 सितंबर 2018

Centre has notified new pet shop rules by which one needs registration to operate it
India News

केंद्र के कड़े निर्देश अब पालतू जानवर बेचने के लिए पंजीकरण कराना होगा जरूरी

13 सितंबर 2018

daily labourer borrows 200 rupees to buy a lottery ticket and win jackpot of 1.5 crore
India News

पड़ोसी से 200 रुपये उधार लेकर खरीदी लॉटरी, बना डेढ़ करोड़ का मालिक

13 सितंबर 2018

Sanjay Nirupam calls PM Modi Anpadh Gawar and said People do not know his qualification
India News

भाजपा ने संजय निरुपम को बताया 'विक्षिप्त', पीएम मोदी को कहा था अनपढ़ गंवार

13 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.