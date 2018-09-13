President of India has appointed Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India. He will assume office on 3rd October, 2018 after the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Justice Dipak Misra. pic.twitter.com/UAIe6P8qNV— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018
भगोड़े शराब व्यवसायी विजय माल्या और वित्त मंत्री जेटली के बीच हुई मुलाकात के बाद कांग्रेस और भाजपा के बीच सियासी बहस छिड़ी हुई है। भाजपा जहां बचाव मुद्रा में है वहीं कांग्रेस अरुण जेटली के इस्तीफे की मांग पर अड़ी हुई है।
13 सितंबर 2018