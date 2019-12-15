शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   JP Nadda directed party six state presidents to protests against Congress, TMC, Communist

भाजपा ने छह राज्यों में कांग्रेस, टीएमसी और कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन की बनाई रणनीति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 07:48 PM IST
BJP working President JP Nadda
BJP working President JP Nadda - फोटो : ANI
भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, पश्चिम बंगाल, केरल और पंजाब के पार्टी प्रदेश अध्यक्षों को एक निर्देश दिया है। पार्टी द्वारा जारी सर्कुलर में कहा गया है कि भाजपा इन छह राज्यों में कांग्रेस, टीएमसी और कम्युनिस्ट पार्टियों का विरोध करे। ये पार्टियां नागरिकता अधिनियम 2019 के बारे में अफवाहें फैला रही हैं।
jp nadda congress tmc communist bjp citizen
