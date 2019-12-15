भाजपा ने छह राज्यों में कांग्रेस, टीएमसी और कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन की बनाई रणनीति

BJP working President JP Nadda has directed party state presidents of Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh,West Bengal, Kerala&Punjab to stage protests against Congress, TMC and Communist parties. The circular issued by party says,these parties are spreading rumours about #CitizenshipAct. pic.twitter.com/9eFdDbzEw2— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक 2019 पर लगातार बढ़ते विरोध के बीच सरकार के लिए कुछ राहत की खबर है। आईआईटी-आईआईएम और लॉ यूनिवर्सिटीज के हजारों छात्रों ने पत्र लिखकर नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक का समर्थन किया है।
15 दिसंबर 2019