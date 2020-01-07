JNU Violence: मुंबई में गेटवे ऑफ इंडिया से हटाए गए प्रदर्शनकारी, कोलकाता में लाठीचार्ज

LiveJNU Violence: मुंबई में गेटवे ऑफ इंडिया से हटाए गए प्रदर्शनकारी, कोलकाता में लाठीचार्ज
Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1): We have taken serious cognizance of the 'free Kashmir' poster seen in the protest last night at Gateway of India.We are definitely investigating it. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ldtmO0J2lM— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020
DC Jadavpur, Sudip Sarkar: While we were chasing BJP workers some Jadavpur University (JU) students entered the mob. We could not differentiate the JU students from BJP workers who were burning tyres. We did not lathicharge JU students. #WestBengal https://t.co/cWsHqtSZ6Q pic.twitter.com/GhKPZildCt— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020
यादवपुर इलाके में सोमवार को दिल्ली के जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में हुए हमले को लेकर हुई रैलियों में वाम दल और भाजपा समर्थकों के आमने-सामने आने के बाद पुलिस को लाठीचार्ज करना पड़ा। जेएनयू हमले और रविवार रात इलाके में पार्टी दफ्तर में तोड़फोड़ को लेकर भाजपा द्वारा बाघा जतिन मोड़ से यादवपुर पुलिस थाने तक एक विरोध मार्च निकाला गया। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि स्थिति को शांत करने के लिए तमाम प्रयासों के विफल होने पर रैली में शामिल लोगों को तितर-बितर करने के लिए पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज किया।
दोनों नेताओं के बीच हुई बातचीत को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय (पीएमओ) ने बयान जारी किया है। बताया गया है कि प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्रंप को और उनके परिवार को नए साल की शुभकामनाएं दीं।
7 जनवरी 2020