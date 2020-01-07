शहर चुनें

JNU Violence live updates azad maidan, mumbai, west bengal, jadavpur university, rally, delhi police

Live

JNU Violence: मुंबई में गेटवे ऑफ इंडिया से हटाए गए प्रदर्शनकारी, कोलकाता में लाठीचार्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 09:09 AM IST
JNU Violence live updates
गेटवे ऑफ इंडिया से प्रधर्शनकारियों को किया गया शिफ्ट - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय में हिंसा के बाद अब तक किसी तरह की गिरफ्तारी न होने पर विभिन्न राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने सवाल खड़े करने शुरू कर दिए हैं। विपक्ष और जेएनयू छात्रों ने दिल्ली पुलिस पर निष्क्रिय रहने का आरोप लगाया। वहीं मुंबई में गेटवे ऑफ इंडिया पर रविवार रात से प्रदर्शन चल रहा था, जिसे अब आजाद मैदान में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है। वहीं पश्चिम बंगाल के जादवपुर इलाके में रैलियों में लेफ्ट पार्टियां और भाजपा समर्थकों के आमने-सामने आने के बाद पुलिस को लाठीचार्ज करना पड़ा। इस मसले पर बॉलीवुड से भी विरोध के स्वर सुनाई दे रहे हैं। अभिनेता अनिल कपूर, आलिया भट्ट, राजकुमार राव, अनुराग कश्यप और सोनम कपूर आदि ने हमले को ‘दिल दहला देने वाला’ करार दिया।
 
लाइव अपडेट

08:41 AM, 07-Jan-2020

गेटवे से आजाद मैदान शिफ्ट हुआ छात्रों का प्रदर्शन

मुंबई के गेटवे ऑफ इंडिया पर छात्र रविवार रात से ही जेएनयू हिंसा के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। पुलिस ने उन्हें आज यहां से हटाकर आजाद मैदान शिफ्ट कर दिया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि उसने प्रदर्शनकारियों को हटाने के दौरान किसी को भी हिरासत में नहीं लिया। प्रदर्शनकारियों को इसलिए वहां से शिफ्ट किया गया क्योंकि आझाद मैदान ऐतिहासिक धरोहर है और वहां प्रदर्शन की इजाजत नहीं थी।  मुंबई पुलिस के डीसीपी (जोन-1) ने कहा, 'हमने कल रात गेटवे ऑफ इंडिया पर दिखाई दिए फ्री कश्मीर के पोस्टर मामले में स्वत: संज्ञान ले लिया है। हम निश्चित तौर पर इसकी जांच करेंगे।'


08:40 AM, 07-Jan-2020

जेएनयू हिंसा मामले में अभी तक कोई गिरफ्तारी नहीं

दिल्ली पुलिस ने बताया कि अभी मामले में कोई गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है और मामले को क्राइम ब्रांच को ट्रांसफर कर दिया गया है जिसने कुछ अहम सुराग मिलने का दावा किया है। अब तक किसी तरह की गिरफ्तारी न होने पर विभिन्न राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने सवाल खड़े करने शुरू कर दिए हैं। विपक्ष और जेएनयू छात्रों ने दिल्ली पुलिस पर निष्क्रिय रहने का आरोप लगाया।
 
08:38 AM, 07-Jan-2020

पश्चिम बंगाल में छात्रों ने निकाली रैली

पश्चिम बंगाल में कई छात्र संगठनों ने जेएनयू कैंपस में हुई हिंसा के खिलाफ कोलकाता में रैली निकाली। जिसमें कलकत्ता, प्रेसिडेंसी और जादवपुर विश्वविद्यालय के छात्र शामिल थे। सभी ने रैली में पोस्टर और प्लेकार्ड लेकर शामिल हुए और घटना की निंदा करते हुए जिम्मेदार आरोपियों को तुरंत गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की।
 
08:28 AM, 07-Jan-2020

JNU Violence: मुंबई में गेटवे से हटाए गए प्रदर्शनकारी, कोलकाता में लाठीचार्ज

भाजपा, वाम समर्थक आमने-सामने आए, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

यादवपुर इलाके में सोमवार को दिल्ली के जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में हुए हमले को लेकर हुई रैलियों में वाम दल और भाजपा समर्थकों के आमने-सामने आने के बाद पुलिस को लाठीचार्ज करना पड़ा। जेएनयू हमले और रविवार रात इलाके में पार्टी दफ्तर में तोड़फोड़ को लेकर भाजपा द्वारा बाघा जतिन मोड़ से यादवपुर पुलिस थाने तक एक विरोध मार्च निकाला गया। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि स्थिति को शांत करने के लिए तमाम प्रयासों के विफल होने पर रैली में शामिल लोगों को तितर-बितर करने के लिए पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज किया। 

jnu violence protestors azad maidan jadavpur university
