फ्लाइट में भिड़े जेट एयरवेज के 2 पायलट सस्पेंड, 324 यात्री की जान को था खतरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 08:49 PM IST
Jet Airways senior pilots suspended fighting from London to Mumbai 
जेट एयरवेज ने बुधवार को फ्लाइट में झगड़ने पर अपने दो पायलट को सस्पेंड कर दिया। दरअसल मामला 1 जनवरी का है बोइंग-777 विमान लंदन से मुंबई के लिए उड़ान भर रहा था। 

विमान में मौजूद दो पायलट फ्लाइट के टेक ऑफ से पहले ही कॉकपिट पर झगड़ने लगे। बताया जा रहा है कि दोनों के बीच किसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा शुरू हुआ और दोनों कॉकपिट पर ही एक-दूसरे पर चिल्लाने लगे।




जिसके बाद जेट एयरवेज ने मामला सामने आते ही अंतिम जांच तक दोनों को फिलहाल काम पर आने से मना कर दिया है। जेट एयरवेज के मुताबिक, नागरिक उड्डयन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) के पास मामला पहुंच चुका है और मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए जांच की जा रही है।

बता दें कि 9W 119 फ्लाइट में 324 यात्री और 14 क्रू मेंबर सवार थे। दोनों के बीच झगड़ा किसी भी दुर्घटना को अंजाम दे सकता था।  
