इसरो: 23 सितंबर को फिर से एक्टिव हो सकते हैं चंद्रयान-3 के लैंडर और रोवर! जानिए क्या बोले अंतरिक्ष विज्ञानी

#WATCH | On Chandrayaan 3, Space Application Centre, ISRO Director Nilesh Desai says, "On September 3 we kept both lander and rover in the sleep mode...Solar panels present on the lander and rover will get recharged. According to our plan on September 23, it will be revived. At… pic.twitter.com/705ktygl7m

देसाई ने कहा कि 'हम इसकी उम्मीद कर रहे हैं कि लैंडर पर मौजूद चार सेंसर्स और रोवर पर मौजूद दो सेंसर्स में से कुछ फिर से काम करना शुरू कर सकते हैं। अगर ऐसा होता है तो हम आगे भी चांद पर नए प्रयोग कर पाएंगे।' बता दें कि चांद पर धरती के 14 दिनों के बराबर दिन और रात होते हैं। मतलब वहां 14 दिनों तक दिन होता है और उतने ही दिनों तक रात। जब चंद्रयान 3 का लैंडर चांद पर उतरा था तो उस वक्त चांद पर दिन निकल रहा था। यही वजह रही कि 14 दिनों तक काम करने के बाद लैंडर और रोवर स्लीप मोड में चले गए थे।



इसरो के पास पहले से ही काफी डाटा मौजूद

अंतरिक्ष विज्ञानी डॉ. आरसी कपूर से जब लैंडर और रोवर के फिर से एक्टिव होने को लेकर सवाल किया गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि 'लैंडर और रोवर अपना काम कर चुके हैं। जब दोनों को स्लीप मोड में डाला गया तो दोनों के सभी उपकरण सही तरीके से काम कर रहे थे। इसरो को पास पहले से ही काफी डाटा इकट्ठा हो गया है। हो सकता है कि उपकरण पहले जैसी कंडीशन में फिर से काम ना कर सकें लेकिन फिर भी कुछ उम्मीद बाकी है। हो सकता है कि हमें अच्छी खबर मिल जाए। चांद पर दिन निकलना शुरू हो गया है। रोवर को पहले से ही इस तरह से रखा गया है कि जब सूरज निकले तो उसकी रोशनी सीधे रोवर के सोलर पैनल्स पर पड़े।'

