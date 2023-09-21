इसरो: 23 सितंबर को फिर से एक्टिव हो सकते हैं चंद्रयान-3 के लैंडर और रोवर! जानिए क्या बोले अंतरिक्ष विज्ञानी

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | On Chandrayaan 3, Space Application Centre, ISRO Director Nilesh Desai says, "On September 3 we kept both lander and rover in the sleep mode...Solar panels present on the lander and rover will get recharged. According to our plan on September 23, it will be revived. At… pic.twitter.com/705ktygl7m
-
-
-
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed