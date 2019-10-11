शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   INX media case: Delhi special court orders production of Congress leader P Chidambaram in ED case

आईएनएक्स मीडिया: ईडी मामले में बढ़ीं चिदंबरम की मुश्किलें, 14 अक्तूबर को पेश होने का आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 05:09 PM IST
पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली की एक विशेष अदालत ने कांग्रेस नेता और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी. चिदंबरम को ईडी केस में पेश होने को कहा है। अदाल ने चिदंबरम को 14 अक्तूबर को दोपहर 3 बजे ईडी के सामने पेश करने का आदेश दिया है। अदालत ने ये आदेश ईडी के द्वारा पूछताछ के लिए दाखिल याचिका के बाद दिया है। 
विज्ञापन
शुक्रवार को ही ईडी ने दिल्ली की एक विशेष अदालत में याचिका दाखिल कर चिदंबरम की पेशी की मांग की थी। ईडी ने अपनी याचिका में कहा था कि आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में चिदंबरम को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ करने की जरूरत है। आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस में पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री फिलहाल तिहाड़ जेल में बंद हैं। 
 



 
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

पी चिदंबरम-कार्ति चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ईडी की याचिका पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने पी चिदंबरम और कार्ति को नोटिस जारी कर मांगा जवाब

11 अक्टूबर 2019

P Chidambaram
India News

चिदंबरम, कार्ति की अग्रिम जमानत के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा ईडी 

10 अक्टूबर 2019

कार्ति चिदंबरम
India News

ईडी दफ्तर पहुंचे कार्ति ने ली चुटकी, अधिकारियों को दशहरा का नमस्कार कहने आया हूं

9 अक्टूबर 2019

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
vivo smartphone

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
पीएम मोदी, पी. चिदंबरम
India News

तिहाड़ में बंद चिदंबरम ने मोदी सरकार से पूछा- एनआरसी से बाहर हुए 19 लाख लोगों का क्या होगा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के 'आइंस्टीन चैलेंज' पर पूर्व वित्त मंत्री चिदंबरम ने कसा तंज

6 अक्टूबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

कांग्रेस नेता पी. चिदंबरम को AIIMS किया गया रेफर, पेट में दर्द की शिकायत

5 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
p chidambaram inx media case ed case
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

LIVE INDvSA: मुश्किल में दक्षिण अफ्रीका, मोहम्मद शमी ने दिया तीसरा झटका

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

विराट कोहली बतौर कप्तान टेस्ट में सर्वाधिक दोहरा शतक जड़ने वाले बल्लेबाज, तोड़े कई रिकॉर्ड्स

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली शतक
Cricket News

INDvSA: शतक ठोकते ही कोहली ने लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी, सचिन-गावस्कर सभी को पछाड़ा

11 अक्टूबर 2019

टीएमसी सांसद नुसरत जहां
India News

'सिंदूर खेला' में पति संग शामिल हुईं नुसरत जहां, कहा- मैं भगवान की विशेष संतान हूं

11 अक्टूबर 2019

समुद्र किनारे मिला लादेन के चेहरे वाला सीप
Bizarre News

समुद्र किनारे मिला आतंकी ओसामा बिन लादेन का 'चेहरा', देखकर सब हुए हैरान

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Hardik Pandya Birthday: Success story of birthday boy Hardik Pandya
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या: उधार लेकर सीखा क्रिकेट तो मैगी खाकर भरा पेट, आज हैं टीम इंडिया के सुपरस्टार

11 अक्टूबर 2019

सीआईएसएफ कमांडेंट साथी के साथ गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

20 साल से आईएएस के प्यार में पागल CISF कमांडेंट ने रची ऐसी साजिश, पहुंच गया सलाखों के पीछे

11 अक्टूबर 2019

बुलंदशहर में सड़क किनारे सो रहे 7 लोग आए बस की चपेट में, मौत
Bulandshahar

बुलंदशहरः बस ने वैष्णो देवी से आ रहे सात को रौंदा, सभी मृतकों के परिजनों के लिए 2-2 लाख का एलान

11 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रवक्ता आसिफ गफूर
World

राजनाथ की 'राफेल पूजा' पर पाक बोला- कुछ भी गलत नहीं, यह धर्म के अनुसार

11 अक्टूबर 2019

arrest
Delhi NCR

जिस महिला आईएएस से करता था प्यार, उसके पति को फंसाने के लिए कार में रख दी चरस

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

शी जिनपिंग भारत पहुंच गए हैं
India News

महाबलीपुरम पहुंचे पीएम मोदी और शी जिनपिंग की हुई मुलाकात, शुरू होगा दोस्ती का नया दौर

चेन्नई पुलिस ने ओएमआर, ईसीआर, सरदार पटेल रोड, जीएसटी रोड और अन्ना सलाई पर वाहनों की आवाजाही पर रोक लगा दी है।

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
देश के पहले ट्रांसजेंडर पायलट एडम हैरी
India News

देश के पहले ट्रांसजेंडर पायलट का विमान उड़ाने का सपना होगा पूरा, घर वालों ने कर दिया था बेदखल

11 अक्टूबर 2019

पंकजा और प्रतिमा मुंडे
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव में कितना जोर है वंशवादी राजनीति का

11 अक्टूबर 2019

नुसरत जहां
India News

सिंदूर खेला के बाद विरोधियों को टीएमसी सांसद नुसरत जहां का जवाब, खुद को बताया भगवान की विशेष संतान

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Pakistani hindu refugee Childrens
India News

पाकिस्तानी बच्चों को दाखिला न देने पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट खफा, कहा- नहीं छीन सकता शिक्षा का अधिकार

11 अक्टूबर 2019

यूपी पीसीएस
India News

मिलिए UP PCS टॉपर अमित शुक्ला से, जानिए कैसे हासिल की कामयाबी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

NewYork Police Surveillance Cameras
India News

अगर माइक्रोसॉफ्ट का ये प्लान लागू हो गया होता, तो न्यूयार्क जैसी सुरक्षित बन चुकी होती दिल्ली

11 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic
India News

महाबलीपुरम का है चीन से पुराना रिश्ता

11 अक्टूबर 2019

चंडी प्रसाद भट्ट
India News

'इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय एकता पुरस्कार' से अलंकृत होंगे पर्यावरणविद चंडी प्रसाद भट्ट

11 अक्टूबर 2019

शी जिनपिंग
India News

चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग पहुंचे चेन्नई, लोकसंगीत और नृत्य से ऐसे हुआ स्वागत

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

अमीरों को लिस्ट में दूसरे नंबर से 17वें नंबर पर क्यों आए अजीम प्रेमजी

फोर्ब्स ने भारत के 100 सबसे अमीर लोगों की सूची जारी कर दी है। लगातार 12वें साल मुकेश अंबानी पहले स्थान पर हैं। अजीम प्रेमजी पिछले साल तक भारत के दूसरे सबसे अमीर शख्स बने हुए थे लेकिन इस साल मे वो दूसरे पायदान से खिसक कर 17वें नंबर पर आ गए हैं।

11 अक्टूबर 2019

नुसरत जहां 1:21

सिंदूर खेला के बाद विरोधियों को टीएमसी सांसद नुसरत जहां का जवाब, खुद को बताया भगवान की विशेष संतान

11 अक्टूबर 2019

यूपी पीसीएस 1:55

मिलिए UP PCS टॉपर अमित शुक्ला से, जानिए कैसे हासिल की कामयाबी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:03

महाबलीपुरम का है चीन से पुराना रिश्ता

11 अक्टूबर 2019

वायरल वीडियो 1:15

LIVE TV पर खबर पढ़ते एंकर के सामने आया बेटा, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

इलाज में असमर्थ माता-पिता ने अदालत से बेटी के लिए मांगी दया मृत्यु

11 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने माजीद कुरैशी को पार्टी से किया निलंबित

11 अक्टूबर 2019

अमित शाह
India News

अमित शाह का कश्मीर पर राहुल गांधी से सवाल- देश के मामले की विदेशी नेताओं से चर्चा क्यों ?

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विराट कोहली
India News

26वां शतक जड़कर विराट कोहली ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, सचिन-गावस्कर को भी पछाड़ा

11 अक्टूबर 2019

बुजुर्ग दंपति पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ गया है
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: पानी की टंकी पर चढ़े बुजुर्ग दंपति, प्रधान पर लगाया 50 लाख रुपये लेने का आरोप

11 अक्टूबर 2019

टीएमसी सांसद नुसरत जहां
India News

'सिंदूर खेला' में पति संग शामिल हुईं नुसरत जहां, कहा- मैं भगवान की विशेष संतान हूं

11 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited