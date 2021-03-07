शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   International Women's Day 2021: The aircraft does not know whether it is being blown by men or women - Wing Commander Shalija Dhami

वायुसेना में महिलाएं: विंग कमांडर शालिजा धामी ने कहा, विमान नहीं जानता कि उसे कौन उड़ा रहा है

Priyanka Tiwari न्यूज डेस्क, अमर अजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी
Updated Sun, 07 Mar 2021 05:27 PM IST
भारतीय वायुसेना की विंग कमांडर शालिजा धामी
भारतीय वायुसेना की विंग कमांडर शालिजा धामी - फोटो : ANI
अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के अवसर पर रविवार को भारतीय वायुसेना की विंग कमांडर शालिजा धामी ने कहा कि भारतीय वायुसेना में महिला अधिकारियों के लिए यह लगभग तीन दशक होगा। 
उन्होंने कह, ‘विमान यह नहीं जानता कि यह एक पुरुष या महिला अधिकारी है जो इसे उड़ा रहा है। यह विमान की यात्रा है जो सब कुछ कहती है कि क्या हम इसे कर पाएंगे या नहीं।


उन्होंने आगे कहा कि अगर हम ऐसा करने में असमर्थ होते, तो हम मौके पर नहीं होते। मैं 17 साल से अधिक समय से इस सेवा में हूं और मेरे जैसे कई अन्य भी हैं। 
 

