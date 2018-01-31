अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Instructions for giving details of black money collected after the denomination

वित्त मंत्रालय को बताएं कि नोटबंदी के बाद सरकार ने कितना कालाधन पकड़ा

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 12:16 AM IST
Instructions for giving details of black money collected after the denomination
अरुण जेटली
केंद्रीय सूचना आयोग (सीआईसी) ने एक साल पहले के आरटीआई आवेदन के मामले में सख्त रुख दिखाते हुए वित्त मंत्रालय को नोटबंदी के बाद सरकार द्वारा जुटाए गए कुल कालेधन का ब्योरा देने का निर्देश दिया है। दरअसल, यह मामला खालिद मुंदापिल्ली से संबंधित है जिन्होंने 22 नवंबर 2016 को आरटीआई कानून के तहत प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय (पीएमओ) से उक्त ब्योरा मांगा था। 

पीएमओ की ओर से खालिद के आवेदन का 30 दिन में जवाब नहीं दिया गया था। इसके बाद नौ जनवरी 2017 को खालिद ने सीआईसी के पास पीएमओ की शिकायत की थी। पीएमओ के अधिकारियों ने आयोग को बताया कि आवेदन को 25 जनवरी, 2017 को जवाब के लिए राजस्व विभाग को भेज दिया गया था। इसके बाद खालिद ने आयोग को बताया कि मामले को राजस्व विभाग के पास भेजे जाने के एक साल बाद भी उनके आरटीआई आवेदन का जवाब नहीं दिया गया है।
सीपीआईओ को भविष्य में सावधानी बरतने के निर्देश दिए हैंc
