शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   INS Kesari arrived at Kochi after 55 days of deployment to Southern Indian Ocean region for COVID Relief Mission

कोरोना के राहत मिशन में तैनात आईएनएस केसरी 55 दिनों के बाद कोच्चि पोर्ट लौटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोच्चि Updated Sun, 28 Jun 2020 08:20 PM IST
विज्ञापन
INS Kesari
INS Kesari - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना महामारी के दौरान राहत मिशन पर दक्षिणी हिंद महासागर क्षेत्र में तैनात आईएनएस केसरी रविवार को 55 दिनों के बाद कोच्चि पोर्ट पहुंचा। इस दौरान आईएनएस केसरी ने माले (मालदीव), पोर्ट लुइस (मॉरीशस), एंटिसिराना (मेडागास्कर), मोरोनी (कोमोरोस आइलैंड्स) और पोर्ट विक्टोरिया (सेशेल्स) में पोर्ट कॉल किए। भारतीय नौसेना यह जानकारी दी है।
विज्ञापन


 
सेना में शामिल होने के जोश, जुनून और जज्बे को Safalta.com का साथ अमर उजाला के पाठकों को NDA, AFCAT, CDS व CAPF कोर्स की फीस पर विशेष छूट ऑफर की जा रही है।
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ins kesari southern indian ocean covid relief mission indian navy

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सुशांत सिंह के घर पहुंचे नाना पाटेकर
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पटना वाले घर पहुंचे नाना पाटेकर, परिवार संग मिलकर बांटा दुख

28 जून 2020

आमिर खान, लारा दत्ता, करण जौहर
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन में इन सितारों का असल लुक आया सामने, सफेद बालों के साथ बिंदास अंदाज में आए नजर

28 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
शहीद लांस नायक सलीम खान
Chandigarh

24 साल के लांस नायक सलीम खान लद्दाख में शहीद, फोन पर आखिरी बार मां से कही थी ये बात

28 जून 2020

How to get rid of Gas
Health & Fitness

आखिर क्यों बनती है पेट में गैस, क्या घर में इसका उपचार संभव है?

28 जून 2020

सोनम
Bollywood

90s की बोल्ड एक्ट्रेस में होती थी इस हीरोइन की गिनती, करियर के पीक पर रचा ली शादी, अब दिखती हैं ऐसी

28 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
हरिओम आनंद सुसाइड केस
Meerut

आनंद अस्पताल के एमडी द्वारा खुदकुशी का मामला: हाथ जोड़कर बोले आनंद- मानसी का साथ मत छोड़ना

28 जून 2020

संजना सांघी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सुसाइड केस: दिल बेचारा की हीरोइन पूछताछ के लिए तलब, पुलिस को मिलने लगे केस के असली सुराग

28 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

जंग में चीन और पाकिस्तान के दांत खट्टे कर देंगी ये 7 खतरनाक कारें, भारतीय सेना करती है इनपर गर्व

28 जून 2020

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (29 जून से 05 जुलाई 2020): जानें इस सप्ताह क्या कहता है आपका भाग्य

28 जून 2020

upi
Business Diary

करते हैं UPI पिन का इस्तेमाल, तो इन बातों का रखें ध्यान, हो सकता है फ्रॉड

28 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited