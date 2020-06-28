कोरोना के राहत मिशन में तैनात आईएनएस केसरी 55 दिनों के बाद कोच्चि पोर्ट लौटा

कोरोना महामारी के दौरान राहत मिशन पर दक्षिणी हिंद महासागर क्षेत्र में तैनात आईएनएस केसरी रविवार को 55 दिनों के बाद कोच्चि पोर्ट पहुंचा। इस दौरान आईएनएस केसरी ने माले (मालदीव), पोर्ट लुइस (मॉरीशस), एंटिसिराना (मेडागास्कर), मोरोनी (कोमोरोस आइलैंड्स) और पोर्ट विक्टोरिया (सेशेल्स) में पोर्ट कॉल किए। भारतीय नौसेना यह जानकारी दी है।

