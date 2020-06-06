शहर चुनें
IndiGo aircraft hit by ladder of SpiceJet at Mumbai Airport result in some damage to wings engine cowling

महाराष्ट्र: तेज हवाओं के कारण स्पाइसजेट की सीढ़ियों से टकराया इंडिगो विमान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 06 Jun 2020 12:46 PM IST
इंडिगो के विमान से टकराई स्पाइसजेट की सीढ़ियां
इंडिगो के विमान से टकराई स्पाइसजेट की सीढ़ियां - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के मुंबई हवाईअड्डे पर शनिवार को तेज हवाओं के कारण स्पाइसजेट की सीढ़ियों से इंडिगो का एक विमान टकरा गया। इससे विमान के पंखे (विंग्स) और इंजन को कुछ नुकसान पहुंचा है।
indigo spicejet mumbai airport strong winds

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

