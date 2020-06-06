महाराष्ट्र: तेज हवाओं के कारण स्पाइसजेट की सीढ़ियों से टकराया इंडिगो विमान

Maharashtra: Due to strong winds today, an IndiGo aircraft was hit by a ladder of SpiceJet at Mumbai Airport, leading to some damage to wings & engine cowling of the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/4Epr3VGkr4— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020
