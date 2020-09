देश में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 57 लाख के पार, पिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए 86,508 नए मामले

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 57-lakh mark with a spike of 86,508 new cases & 1,129 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 5,732,519 including 9,66,382 active cases, 46,74,988 cured/discharged/migrated & 91,149 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare