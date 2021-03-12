शहर चुनें

साउंडिंग रॉकेट का परीक्षण : श्रीहरिकोटा से छोड़ा, न्यूट्रल विंड व प्लॉज्मा डायनेमिक्स का होगा अध्ययन

Surendra Joshi न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली
Updated Fri, 12 Mar 2021 10:58 PM IST
इसरो का साउंडिंग रॉकेट लांच
इसरो का साउंडिंग रॉकेट लांच - फोटो : ANI
भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन इसरो ने शुक्रवार को श्रीहरिकोटा स्थित परीक्षण केंद्र से साउंडिंग रॉकेट का परीक्षण किया। यह न्यूट्रल विंड व प्लॉज्मा डायनेमिक्स में व्यावहारिक भिन्नताओं का अध्ययन करेगा। इस रॉकेट का नाम साउंडिंग रॉकेट (RH-560) रखा गया है। 
  इस रॉकेट के जरिए इसरो वायमंडल में तटस्थ हवाओं में ऊंचाई पर होने वाले बदलाव और प्लॉज्मा गतिशीलता का अध्ययन करेगा। 

