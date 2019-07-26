शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Indian railways earned 139 crore from sale of platform tickets, says Piyush Goyal

रेलवे ने 2018-19 में प्लेटफॉर्म टिकटों की बिक्री से कमाए 139 करोड़: पीयूष गोयल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 02:46 PM IST
Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय रेलवे ने 2018-19 के दौरान प्लेटफॉर्म टिकटों की बिक्री से 139.20 करोड़ रुपये कमाए हैं। वहीं, इसी सत्र के दौरान प्लेटफॉर्मों पर विज्ञापनों और दुकानों से 230.47 की कमाई हुई।  इस बात की जानकारी रेलमंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने राज्यसभा में दी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 
कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने राज्यसभा में पूछे गए सवाल कि क्या आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (एआई) का उपयोग कृषि में किया जा सकता है पर जवाब दिया, 'हां इसका उपयोग मौसम, फसल और मूल्य पूर्वानुमान, उपज का आकलन आदि में किया जा सकता है। अन्य भी कई क्षेत्रों में आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस का प्रायोगिक अध्ययन किया जा रहा है।
 

 

Recommended

Bollywood

बहन अमृता पर मलाइका अरोड़ा ने लगा दिया ये आरोप, फोटो शेयर कर दिया सबूत

25 जुलाई 2019

malaika and amrita arora
malaika arora
मलाइका अरोड़ा और अमृता अरोड़ा
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Bollywood

बहन अमृता पर मलाइका अरोड़ा ने लगा दिया ये आरोप, फोटो शेयर कर दिया सबूत

25 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

आजम खान के विवादित बयान पर भड़क गईं जयाप्रदा, बोलीं- 'हिम्मत कैसे हुई'

26 जुलाई 2019

Jaya Prada
जया प्रदा और आजम खान
आजम खान जया प्रदा
अखिलेश यादव व आजम खां।
Bollywood

आजम खान के विवादित बयान पर भड़क गईं जयाप्रदा, बोलीं- 'हिम्मत कैसे हुई'

26 जुलाई 2019

pregnant women avoid these places
Metaphysical

गर्भवती महिलाएं भूलकर भी न जाएं ऐसी जगहों पर...

26 जुलाई 2019

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Doon Business School dehradun

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Cricket News

आखिर कौन है विश्व विजेता इंग्लैंड को 85 रन पर समेटने वाला गेंदबाज टिम मुर्तघ?

25 जुलाई 2019

टिम मुर्तघ
टिम मुर्तघ
टिम मुर्तघ
टिम मुर्तघ
Cricket News

आखिर कौन है विश्व विजेता इंग्लैंड को 85 रन पर समेटने वाला गेंदबाज टिम मुर्तघ?

25 जुलाई 2019

shiv temple
Religion

अनोखे शिव मंदिर: कहीं चढ़ती है झाडू, गिरती है बिजली, तो कहीं गायब हो जाता है मंदिर

26 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

गोविंदा की हीरोइन बनते ही हिट हो गई थी राजेश खन्ना की ये बेटी, फ्लॉप होते ही छोड़ दिया भारत

26 जुलाई 2019

रिंकी खन्ना
रिंकी खन्ना
रिंकी खन्ना
रिंकी खन्ना
Bollywood

गोविंदा की हीरोइन बनते ही हिट हो गई थी राजेश खन्ना की ये बेटी, फ्लॉप होते ही छोड़ दिया भारत

26 जुलाई 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
विज्ञापन
indian railways piyush goyal railway minister
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Rohit Sharma
Bollywood

विराट के बाद रोहित शर्मा ने अनुष्का को भी किया अनफॉलो! इस बात को लेकर पड़ी दरार

26 जुलाई 2019

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार (एनएसए) अजीत डोभाल
Jammu

सीक्रेट मिशन पर कश्मीर पहुंचे राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल, खुफिया एजेंसियों के साथ बैठक

26 जुलाई 2019

anurag kashyap
Bollywood

मोदी सरकार पर फिर बरसे अनुराग कश्यप, बोले- संसद में वही बिल पास हो रहे जिनमें सरकार की भलाई

26 जुलाई 2019

Jaya Prada
Bollywood

आजम खान के विवादित बयान पर भड़क गईं जयाप्रदा, बोलीं- 'हिम्मत कैसे हुई'

26 जुलाई 2019

kargil vijay diwas 2019 Uttarakhand Government Not Complete Promise for Martyr Soldiers family
Dehradun

कारगिल विजय दिवस: फाइलों में कैद हैं सरकार के वादे, शहीदों की याद में लगे शिलापट तक गायब 

26 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
रिंकी खन्ना
Bollywood

गोविंदा की हीरोइन बनते ही हिट हो गई थी राजेश खन्ना की ये बेटी, फ्लॉप होते ही छोड़ दिया भारत

26 जुलाई 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान ने फिल्मों के नेगेटिव रिव्यू पर समीक्षकों को दे डाली ये नसीहत, बोले-मुझे फर्क नहीं पड़ता

26 जुलाई 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra
Bollywood

स्मोकिंग करते प्रियंका चोपड़ा की वायरल तस्वीर पर बहन परिणीति ने कुछ ऐसा दिया रिएक्शन

26 जुलाई 2019

John Abraham and Bruna Abdullah
Bollywood

अर्जुन की गर्लफ्रेंड के बाद एक और एक्ट्रेस बिना शादी के बनने वाली हैं मां, खुद शेयर की एक्साइटमेंट

26 जुलाई 2019

लेफ्टिनेंट एएम ऑल (सेवानिवृत्त) और कर्नल अमित ऑल
India News

कारगिल युद्ध: बाप-बेटे की इस जोड़ी के अदम्य साहस और वीरता ने नाकाम किए थे दुश्मनों के मंसूबे

26 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

रिहायशी इमारत
India News

अहमदाबाद में बिल्डिंग में लगी भीषण आग, कई लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका

जानकारी के अनुसार इस घटना में एक शख्स घायल हो गया है। दमकल कर्मी आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। राहत एवं बचाव का कार्य जारी है।

26 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
भीड़ हिंसा के जवाब में 61 हस्तियों ने लिखा खुला खत
India News

भीड़ हिंसा पर पीएम को लिखा पत्र: 49 के जवाब में उतरीं कंगना सहित 61 हस्तियां

26 जुलाई 2019

बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

येदियुरप्पा होंगे कर्नाटक के नए मुख्यमंत्री, आज शाम छह बजे लेंगे शपथ

26 जुलाई 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राज्यसभा में विपक्ष का आरोप, जल्दबाजी में बिल पारित कराना चाहती है सरकार

26 जुलाई 2019

डॉक्टर पायल तडवी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तडवी आत्महत्या मामला: पुलिस ने जारी किया सुसाइड नोट, आरोपी डॉक्टर करती थीं टॉर्चर

26 जुलाई 2019

salman khurshid (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सलमान खुर्शीद ने ली चुटकी: मोदी ने कहा हो ‘मेडिटेट’ और ट्रंप ने सुन लिया हो ‘मेडिएट’

26 जुलाई 2019

दीपक तलवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विमान घोटाला: कोर्ट ने दीपक तलवार की जमानत याचिका की खारिज, सीबीआई ने मांगी न्यायिक हिरासत

26 जुलाई 2019

लेफ्टिनेंट एएम ऑल (सेवानिवृत्त) और कर्नल अमित ऑल
India News

कारगिल युद्ध: बाप-बेटे की इस जोड़ी के अदम्य साहस और वीरता ने नाकाम किए थे दुश्मनों के मंसूबे

26 जुलाई 2019

सपा सांसद आजम खान और भाजपा सांसद रमा देवी
India News

लोकसभा में आजम खान के 'असंसदीय' बयान पर मचा हंगामा, अखिलेश ने भी दिया साथ

25 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक विधानसभा स्पीकर रमेश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक में फिर बढ़ी सियासी हलचल, अयोग्य करार दिए गए तीन बागी विधायक

25 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

सनी से संभाले नहीं संभल रहे उनके दो चांद के टुकड़े, कैमरों को देख भागे चले आए

सनी लियोन इन दिनों अपने काम से ज्यादा अपने बच्चों को लेकर चर्चा मंं रहती हैं। वो हमेशा अपने बच्चों के साथ नजर आती हैं। लेकिन सनी उनकी शरारतों से भी काफी परेशान रहती हैं।

26 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:58

निशाना न चूकता तो आज जिंदा न होते मुशर्रफ और नवाज

26 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:02

कारगिल युद्ध में भारतीय सेना ने बना दिया था गोले बरसाने का रिकॉर्ड

26 जुलाई 2019

रोहित शर्मा 1:15

रोहित शर्मा ने विराट कोहली के बाद अब अनुष्का शर्मा का साथ भी छोड़ा!

26 जुलाई 2019

राजनाथ 1:53

कारगिल दिवस के 20 साल पर लोकसभा में रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने पाकिस्तान को घेरा

26 जुलाई 2019

Related

Grant full consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav at the earliest: India to Pakistan
India News

हरकत में आया पाकिस्तान, कुलभूषण जाधव को राजनयिक मदद देने का काम शुरू

26 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

चंद्रयान-2 के शानदार प्रदर्शन से इसरो उत्साहित, जल्द तीसरी कक्षा में करेगा प्रवेश 

26 जुलाई 2019

बीएस येदियुरप्पा
India News

कर्नाटक: बागियों पर फैसले के इंतजार की रणनीति, सरकार बनाने की हड़बड़ी में नहीं भाजपा

26 जुलाई 2019

स्मृति ईरानी
India News

डिग्री, पासपोर्ट और वीजा में पिता के नाम की अनिवार्यता खत्म करने के कर रहे प्रयास: स्मृति

26 जुलाई 2019

सुभाष चंद्र गर्ग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुभाष चंद्र गर्ग ने स्वैच्छिक सेवानिवृत्ति के लिए किया आवेदन, विभाग बदले जाने से खफा!

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भीड़ हिंसा: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जनहित याचिका पर गृह मंत्रालय को जारी किया नोटिस

26 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited