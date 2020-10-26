पंजाब में रेल सेवाओं की पूर्ण बहाली सुनिश्चित करें मुख्यमंत्रीः पीयूष गोयल

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal writes to Punjab CM to ensure the complete resumption of railway services in Punjab.
The letter states, "Ensure full security, clear track of agitators and guarantee security for free run for all trains to and through Punjab."(file pic) pic.twitter.com/ZmWsieR8y8— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020
