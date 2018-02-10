अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Indian Railway is all set to sack its 13000 employees for taking unauthorized leave

बिना बताए छुट्टी पर गए 13,500 कर्मचारियों को निकालेगा रेलवे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 08:06 AM IST
Indian Railway is all set to sack its 13000 employees for taking unauthorized leave
पीयूष गोयल
भारतीय रेलवे अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई करते हुए अपने 13,500 कर्मचारियों को निकालने की तैयारी कर रहा है। इनमें वह कर्मचारी हैं जो पिछले काफी समय से बिना बताए लंबी छुट्टी पर हैं। रेलवे ने यह कदम तब उठाया है जब रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने उच्च अधिकारियों से कहा है कि वे रेल के सभी विभागों में मौजूद उन लोगों का पता लगाएं जो लंबे समय से बिना बताए छुट्टी पर हैं।

रेल मंत्री के निर्देश के बाद पता चला कि 13 लाख कर्मचारियों वाले विभाग से 13,500 से ज्यादा कर्मचारी बिना अनुमति लिए गायब हैं। रेलवे के बयान के अनुसार- नियमों के तहत अनुपस्थित कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ रेलवे अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई करते हुए उनकी सेवाओं को समाप्त करने वाला है। रेलवे ने सभी अधिकारियों और पर्यवेक्षकों से इन कर्मचारियों को उचित प्रक्रिया के बाद नौकरी से निकालने के निर्देश दे दिए हैं।

 रेल मंत्री ने सभी रेलवे जोन व मंडल को अनुपस्थित रहने वाले कर्मचारियों पर एक्शन लेने के आदेश दिए हैं। कहा है कि अनधिकृत रूप से अनुपस्थित रहने वाले ग्रुप सी और डी के कर्मचारियों पर एक्शन लिया जाए।
indian railway piyush goyal absent

