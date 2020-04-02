शहर चुनें


भारतीय नौसेना के नेवल डॉकयार्ड ने बनाई टेंपरेचर गन, कीमत एक हजार रुपये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 02 Apr 2020 09:41 AM IST
नौसेना द्वारा बनाई गई टेंपरेचर गन
नौसेना द्वारा बनाई गई टेंपरेचर गन - फोटो : ANI
मुंबई के नेवल डॉकयार्ड ने एक सस्ती टेंपरेचर सेंसर गन (तापमान मापक) बनाई है, जिसका डिजायन, निर्माण और उत्पादन उन्होंने खुद किया है। इसे बनाने के लिए नौसेना ने स्वयं के संसाधनों का उपयोग किया गया है। इसकी निर्माण लागत एक हजार रुपये है जो बाजार में उपलब्ध अन्य टेंपरेचर गन (तापमान मापक) की तुलना में काफी कम है।
indian navy naval dockyard design instrument



