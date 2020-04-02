भारतीय नौसेना के नेवल डॉकयार्ड ने बनाई टेंपरेचर गन, कीमत एक हजार रुपये

Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has designed & developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor. The instrument has been manufactured under Rs. 1000, through in-house resources (which is a fraction of the cost of the temperature guns in the market): Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/aDgcXxKLcF— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020
