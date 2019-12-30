शहर चुनें

Indian Navy bans use of Facebook by naval personnel

अब फेसबुक नहीं चला सकेंगे भारतीय नौसैनिक, बेस और युद्धपोतों पर स्मार्टफोन ले जाने पर भी पाबंदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 09:34 AM IST
भारतीय नौसेना
भारतीय नौसेना - फोटो : Social Media
भारतीय नौसेना ने सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए नौसेना कर्मियों को फेसबुक के प्रयोग पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। साथ ही नौसेना के ठिकानों, डॉकयार्ड और ऑन-बोर्ड युद्धपोतों पर स्मार्टफोन ले जाने पर भी प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है।
यह कठोर कदम इसलिए उठाया गया है क्योंकि हाल ही में सात नौसैनिकों को सोशल मीडिया पर दुश्मन को खुफिया एजेंसियों को संवेदनशील सूचनाएं लीक करते पकड़ा गया था। 

गौरतलब है कि आंध्र प्रदेश पुलिस ने 20 दिसंबर को पाकिस्तानी संपर्क वाले एक जासूसी रैकेट का पर्दाफाश करने का दावा करते हुए भारतीय नौसेना के सात कर्मियों को इस सिलसिले में गिरफ्तार किया था।पुलिस की ओर से जारी एक बयान के अनुसार, पुलिस की खुफिया शाखा ने केंद्रीय खुफिया एजेंसियों और नौसेना के खुफिया विभाग के साथ मिलकर ‘ऑपरेशन डॉल्फिन्स नोज’ चलाया और इस जासूसी रैकेट का पर्दाफाश किया।
facebook indian navy
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

