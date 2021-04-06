बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
कोरोना: आईएमए ने मोदी को लिखा पत्र, वैक्सीन लगवाने की उम्र 18 साल करने का किया अनुरोध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा Updated Tue, 06 Apr 2021 11:37 AM IST
आईएमए
आईएमए - फोटो : फेसबुक
ख़बर सुनें
देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर अपना कहर बरसा रही है। कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) ने मंगलवार को  प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को पत्र लिखकर कोविड टीका लगवाने की उम्र 18 साल करने का अनुरोध किया है।
आईएमए ने पीएम मोदी से अनुरोध किया कि तत्काल प्रभाव से वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव की रफ्तार और बढ़ाई जाए। साथ ही 18 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाने की अनुमति दें।




 

india news national coronavirus vaccination
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

