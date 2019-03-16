Coast Guard officials: Indian Coast Guard ships Vikram and Shoor doused a major fire on board a ship, Sagar Sampada - carrying around 30 crew and 16 scientists, late last night off the Mangaluru coast in Karnataka. The ship is now being brought back to Mangaluru port. pic.twitter.com/nZTlH6gtGq— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019
16 मार्च 2019