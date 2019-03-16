शहर चुनें

भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने बुझाई जहाज में लगी आग, सवार थे 30 क्रू और 16 वैज्ञानिक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मंगलूरू Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 08:00 AM IST
भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने जहाज में लगी आग को बुझाया
भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने जहाज में लगी आग को बुझाया - फोटो : ANI
भारतीय तटरक्षक बल के जहाज विक्रम और शूर ने सागर संपदा नाम के जहाज पर लगी एक आग को बुझा दिया है। इस जहाज में 30 क्रू और 16 वैज्ञानिक मौजूद थे। यह घटना कर्नाटक के मंगलूरू तट पर कल रात को घटी थी। इस जहाज को अब मंगलूरू बंदरगाह पर वापस लाया जा रहा है। यह जानकारी भारतीय तटरक्षक बल के अधिकारियों ने दी है।
indian coast guard mangaluru coast scientists ship भारतीय तटरक्षक बल वैज्ञानिक
