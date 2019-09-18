शहर चुनें

तटरक्षक बल के जहाज राजदूत ने बचाई 23 लोगों की जान, सभी सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कर्नाटक Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 02:52 PM IST
भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने 23 लोगों की जान बचाई
भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने 23 लोगों की जान बचाई - फोटो : ANI
भारतीय तटरक्षक बल के जहाज राजदूत (आईसीजीएस) ने एक मछली पकड़ने वाले जहाज में सवार 23 क्रू सदस्यों की जान बचाई है। यह सभी मावीनाकुर्वे से 30 समुद्री मील की दूरी पर इंजन में खराबी आने के कारण फंसे हुए थे। यह जानकारी तटरक्षक बल के डीआईजी एसएस दसीला ने दी। 
उन्होंने कहा, 'आईसीजीएस का जहाज राजदूत कर्नाटक और गोवा के तट पर पेट्रोलिंग ड्यूटी पर था। वह तुरंत डायवर्ट होकर घटनास्थल पर पहुंचा। प्रभावित जहाज में फंसे सभी 23 क्रू सदस्य सुरक्षित हैं।'


