Tamilnadu: रामेश्वरम में भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने एडम्स ब्रिज के पास से 12 श्रीलंकाई तमिलों को बचाया

Rameswaram | Indian Coast Guard rescued 12 Sri Lankans Tamils who were stranded near a sand dune islet in Adam's Bridge. Coastal Security Group took the 12 rescuees to the Mandapam (MMM) Railway Station; investigation underway: Coastal Security Group CID of Tamil Nadu Police pic.twitter.com/Ty3B7yjaFv— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022
