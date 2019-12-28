भारतीय सेना के कैप्टन ने बनाया इंटीग्रेटेड व्हीकल सेफ्टी सिस्टम, दुर्घटनाएं होंगी कम

Captain Onkar Kale and his team have developed an Integrated Vehicle Safety System for Army trucks in which the vehicle won’t start if the driver has consumed alcohol or if the driver is not wearing a seat belt. The system has been developed to cut down accidents in the force. pic.twitter.com/gtEjpVeN0z— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
वह पुलिस और प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच हुई हिंसा में मारे गए पीड़ितों के परिवार को पांच लाख रुपये मुआवजा देंगे।
28 दिसंबर 2019