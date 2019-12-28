शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Indian Army Captain and his team have developed an Integrated Vehicle Safety System for Army trucks

भारतीय सेना के कैप्टन ने बनाया इंटीग्रेटेड व्हीकल सेफ्टी सिस्टम, दुर्घटनाएं होंगी कम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 28 Dec 2019 10:36 AM IST
कैप्टन ओंकार काले और उनकी टीम ने बनाया इंटीग्रेटेड व्हीकल सेफ्टी सिस्टम
कैप्टन ओंकार काले और उनकी टीम ने बनाया इंटीग्रेटेड व्हीकल सेफ्टी सिस्टम - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
सेना के एक कैप्टन ओंकार काले और उनकी टीम ने सेना के ट्रकों के हो रहे सड़क दुर्घटनाओं को कम करने के लिए एक ऐसी प्रणाली विकसित की है, जिससे इन दुर्घटनानों को कम किया जा सकता है। दरअसल, कैप्टन ओंकार काले और उनकी टीम ने सेना के ट्रकों के लिए एक इंटीग्रेटेड व्हीकल सेफ्टी सिस्टम विकसित किया है।
विज्ञापन


इस सिस्टम की खूबी यह है कि अगर ड्राइवर ने शराब का सेवन किया है या ड्राइवर ने सीट बेल्ट नहीं पहना है तो वाहन चालू नहीं होगा। इस प्रणाली से सेना में होने वाले वाहन दुर्घटनाओं को कम किया जा सकेगा। 
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

भारत नेपाल सीमा पर पेट्रोलिंग
Champawat

आतंकियों के भारत में घुसने की सूचना पर पुलिस अलर्ट, नेपाल सीमा पर एसएसबी की पेट्रोलिंग बढ़ाई

28 दिसंबर 2019

Indian Army
Jammu

करारा जवाबः सेना ने 10 पाक सैनिक मार गिराए, दो चौकियां तबाह, लगातार गोलीबारी से बढ़ा तनाव

28 दिसंबर 2019

सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

31 दिसंबर तक मिल सकता है नया चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ, जनरल रावत का नाम सबसे आगे

28 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत
India News

सेना प्रमुख रावत बोले, भारतीय सशस्त्र बल बेहद अनुशासित और धर्मनिरपेक्ष

27 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना (फाइल)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सीमा पर भारतीय सेना का पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब, मार गिराए छह सैनिक

27 दिसंबर 2019

आकाश मिसाइल 2
India News

क्या आकाश मिसाइल के लिए घटिया प्रेशराइज्ड गैस कंटेनर खरीदेगी वायुसेना? BEL का उपकरण हुआ फेल!

26 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
indian army army truck इंटीग्रेटेड व्हीकल सेफ्टी सिस्टम
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

mona singh
Bollywood

अपनी शादी में पति के साथ जमकर नाचीं मोना सिंह, देखें हल्दी-मेहंदी से फेरों तक का पूरा वेडिंग एलबम

28 दिसंबर 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

हजारों फैंस को घर के बाहर देख रो पड़े सलमान, जन्मदिन पर कहा- 'बस अब बाप बनना बाकी है'

28 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कड़ाके की ठंड
Delhi NCR

ठंड से कांपा पूरा उत्तर भारत, टूटा 118 साल का रिकॉर्ड, 1.7 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ तापमान

28 दिसंबर 2019

मौसम का हाल
India News

सर्दी का सितम: घने कोहरे, शीत लहर, बारिश और ओले से होगा नए साल का स्वागत, दिल्ली में 1.7 तक गिरा पारा

28 दिसंबर 2019

reliance jio
Tech Diary

Reliance Jio यूजर्स के लिए बुरी खबर, अब पुराने प्रीपेड प्लांस नहीं करा सकेंगे रिचार्ज

28 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
sapna chaudhary
Bollywood

एक्सीडेंट में बाल-बाल बचीं सपना चौधरी, देर रात कार हादसे की तस्वीरें आईं सामने

28 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: देर रात सिद्धार्थ ने की ऐसी हरकतें, डर के मारे दूर भाग खड़ी हुईं शहनाज

28 दिसंबर 2019

Indian Army
Jammu

करारा जवाबः सेना ने 10 पाक सैनिक मार गिराए, दो चौकियां तबाह, लगातार गोलीबारी से बढ़ा तनाव

28 दिसंबर 2019

कश्मीरी छात्राएं
Chandigarh

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने का असरः छात्राएं बोलीं- पहली बार देखा इतना अच्छा माहौल, घाटी में नया सवेरा

28 दिसंबर 2019

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Five MLA From Chautala Village of Haryana
Chandigarh

हरियाणा की सियासत का सबसे 'ताकतवर' गांव, बने पांच विधायक, डिप्टी सीएम, बिजली मंत्री भी यहीं से

28 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दिनेश त्रिवेदी ने पीड़ितों के परिवार को दिया मुआवजे का चेक
India News

कर्नाटक पर ममता: मंगलूरू हिंसा पीड़ितों को तृणमूल सरकार ने दिया पांच लाख का मुआवजा

वह पुलिस और प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच हुई हिंसा में मारे गए पीड़ितों के परिवार को पांच लाख रुपये मुआवजा देंगे।

28 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पूर्व वायुसेनाध्यक्ष बीएस धनोआ (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मुंबई हमले के बाद पाक पर एयर स्ट्राइक को तैयार थी वायुसेना, यूपीए सरकार ने नहीं दी थी इजाजत: धनोआ

28 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी
India News

नागरिकता कानून नोटबंदी नंबर दो, डिटेंशन सेंटर्स पर भाजपा बोल रही झूठ: राहुल गांधी

28 दिसंबर 2019

मौसम का हाल
India News

सर्दी का सितम: घने कोहरे, शीत लहर, बारिश और ओले से होगा नए साल का स्वागत, दिल्ली में 1.7 तक गिरा पारा

28 दिसंबर 2019

संसद
India News

सांसदों के लिए भी शुरू हुई कॉल सेंटर सेवा, 24 घंटे मिलेगी निर्वाचन क्षेत्र सहित हर जानकारी

28 दिसंबर 2019

तिरंगे को सलामी देतीं सोनिया गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस स्थापना दिवस: सोनिया गांधी ने फहराया तिरंगा, राहुल बोले- निस्वार्थ योगदान को स्वीकारते हैं

28 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय रेलवे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रेलवे अधिकारियों ने पीएम मोदी को लिखा पत्र, इंडियन रेलवे मैनेजमेंट सर्विस का किया विरोध

28 दिसंबर 2019

Amar Ujala Shabd Samman to be organized today in Mumbai
India News

अमर उजाला शब्द सम्मान : गुलजार के हाथों ज्ञानरंजन और भालचंद्र नेमाडे को मिलेगा 'आकाशदीप' अलंकरण

28 दिसंबर 2019

मुंबई में आग
India News

मुंबई: घाटकोपर में फैक्ट्री में लगी आग को बुझाने की कोशिश जारी, दो की मौत, एक लापता

28 दिसंबर 2019

Big and important news stories of 28 december, updates on amar uajla
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

28 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

गर्लफ्रेंड यूलिया वंतूर के साथ बहन अर्पिता और भांजी से मिलने अस्पताल पहुंचे सलमान खान

सलमान खान का 27 दिसंबर को जन्मदिन था। और इसी दिन उनकी बहन अर्पिता ने बेबी गर्ल को जन्म दिया। सलमान अपनी भांजी और बहन से मिलने अस्पताल पहुंचे।

28 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिष 2:33

28 दिसंबर का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर

27 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 5:58

बर्थडे बॉय सलमान खान के घर के बाहर लगा फैंस का जमावड़ा

27 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:02

'गुड न्यूज' पब्लिक रिव्यू: फिल्म 'गुड न्यूज' को मिला दर्शकों का प्यार, फिर पसंद आई अक्षय की एक्टिंग

27 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए 1:12

सीएए के विरोध के बीच दिल्ली में स्कूली छात्रा ने डीसीपी को दिया गुलाब

27 दिसंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

शहरी भारतीयों की सबसे बड़ी चिंता बेरोजगारी, 69 फीसदी मानते हैं देश सही रास्ते पर

28 दिसंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना
India News

पीएम आवास योजना में 6.5 लाख नए घरों की मंजूरी, एक करोड़ के पार पहुंची संख्या

28 दिसंबर 2019

वी नारायणसामी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नारायणसामी और किरण बेदी के बीच जुबानी जंग जारी, अब कहा- 'विवेकहीन महिला'

28 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एक जनवरी से पेंशन कम्यूटेशन लागू करने के लिए ईपीएफओ पर दबाव डालेगी सरकार

28 दिसंबर 2019

bjp
India News

राज्यों में सशक्त नेतृत्व की कमी से जूझ रही है भाजपा, दिल्ली के विधानसभा चुनाव में खलेगी कमी

28 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सीबीएसई के सभी स्कूल बनेंगे ‘क्रोध मुक्त जोन’, बोर्ड ने भेजी एडवाइजरी

28 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited