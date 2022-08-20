Indian Army: वायु सेना ने बचाई इस्राइली नागरिक की जान, मार्का घाटी में ऊंचाई वाले इलाके में बिगड़ गई थी तबियत

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
भारतीय सेना की उत्तरी कमान ने जानकारी दी है कि भारतीय सेना ने लद्दाख के बर्फ से ढके क्षेत्र में 14000 फीट से 18000 फीट तक की ऊंचाई वाले कठिन इलाकों में ट्रेकिंग अभियान चलाया। रुमत्स से न्योमा तक ट्रेकिंग की गई। 14 सदस्यीयटीम ने बारह दिनों में 213 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय की।
Ladakh | Indian Air Force today rescued one Israeli national who was suffering from acute mountain sickness in the high-altitude area of Marka Valley and brought him to Leh pic.twitter.com/GlVgJwqkuj— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022
Indian Army undertook Trekking expedition from Rumtse to Nyoma through tough terrain with heights ranging from 14000 feet to 18000 feet in unexplored & snowclad areas of Ladakh; 14 member team covered 213 Km in 12 days: Northern Command, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/kP3z47s6H6— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022
