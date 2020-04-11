शहर चुनें

Indian Air force dropped the essential loads from mumbai to bengaluru for PPEs and medical works

वायुसेना की मदद से बंगलूरू पहुंचा 3 टन कच्चा माल, बनेंगे सुरक्षा किट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 11 Apr 2020 05:08 AM IST
भारतीय वायूसेना
भारतीय वायूसेना - फोटो : indian air force twitter
कोरोना वायरस के कारण संकट की इस घड़ी में भारतीय वायुसेना मदद को आगे आई है। वायुसेना की ओर से ‘हर काम देश के नाम’ नामक पहल की शुरुआत की गई है। इसके तहत वायुसेना ने 3 टन कच्चा माल मुंबई से बंगलूरू पहुंचाया।
यह माल निजी सुरक्षा उपकरण (पीपीई) के उत्पादन के लिए लाया गया है। यह काम रक्षा अनुसंधान और विकास संगठन (डीआरडीओ) के सहयोग से पूरा हुआ। कोरोना के खिलाफ इस लड़ाई में वायुसेना भी मदद कर रही है। वायुसेना का कहना है कि हालात के अनुसार वे कदम उठा रहे हैं। इसके लिए मंत्रालयों और संबंधित विभिन्न विभागों के साथ वायुसेना संपर्क में है। इसके लिए आपदा प्रबंधन सेल का भी गठन हुआ है, जिसमें देश के कई मालवाहक विमान और हेलिकॉप्टर भी काम पर लगाए गए हैं।
indian air force har kaam desh ke naam coronavirus covid 19 india coronavirus india coronavirus outbreak

