शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile which can hit targets at over 400 km range

भारत ने लॉन्च की ब्रह्मोस सुपरसोनिक क्रूज मिसाइल, 400 किमी दूर तक दुश्मन को कर सकती है ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 30 Sep 2020 11:33 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ब्रह्मोस सुपर सोनिक क्रूज मिसाइल
ब्रह्मोस सुपर सोनिक क्रूज मिसाइल

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
भारत ने विस्तारित रेंज ब्रह्मोस सुपरसोनिक क्रूज मिसाइल का सफलतापूर्वक परीक्षण किया, जो 400 किमी से अधिक दूरी तक दुश्मन को ढेर कर सकती है। यह परीक्षण रक्षा अनुसंधान और विकास संगठन (डीआरडीओ) के पीजे-10 परियोजना के तहत किया गया। इसके तहत मिसाइल को स्वदेशी बूस्टर के साथ लॉन्च किया गया। यह ब्रह्मोस सुपरसोनिक मिसाइल के विस्तारित रेंज संस्करण का दूसरा परीक्षण था। इस मिसाइल का एयरफ्रेम और बूस्टर स्वदेशी है।
विज्ञापन


 
Safalta.com के टार्गेट कोर्स से पूरा होगा JEE और NEET का सपना
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national brahmos supersonic cruise missile drdo

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

बाबरी विध्वंस मामले में सभी आरोपी बरी
Lucknow

बाबरी विध्वंस पर 28 साल बाद फैसला, आडवाणी, जोशी, उमा भारती सहित सभी आरोपी बरी

30 सितंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस मामला: परिवार का विरोध, पुलिस ने आधी रात जबरन कराया पीड़िता का अंतिम संस्कार

30 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Buying TV
Gadgets

कल से महंगा होने वाला है TV, आज ही 10,000 रुपये से कम में खरीदें ये नॉन स्मार्ट टीवी

30 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

नया खतरा: इस देश में मिला इंसानी दिमाग खाने वाला अमीबा, जानें कैसे फैलाता है संक्रमण

30 सितंबर 2020

सुहाना खान
Bollywood

सुहाना खान ने 'काली' बोलने पर ट्रोलर्स को दिया करारा जवाब, कमेंट्स साझा कर कहा- 'मैं खुश हूं'

30 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घटना के विरोध में...
Delhi NCR

बिटिया हम शर्मिंदा हैं ...दिल्ली से हाथरस तक लोगों में उबाल, प्रदर्शन, सड़क जाम

30 सितंबर 2020

आशा पारेख
Bollywood

प्रेम में असफल होने के बाद आशा पारेख ने नहीं की शादी, पद्मश्री पुरस्कार से भी हो चुकी हैं सम्मानित

30 सितंबर 2020

आईपीएल 2020
Cricket News

IPL 2020: सभी टीमों का खुला खाता, अंक तालिका में CSK सबसे नीचे, जानें बाकी टीमों का हाल

30 सितंबर 2020

हाथरस मामले पर बॉलीवुड सितारों की प्रतिक्रिया
Bollywood

हाथरस गैंगरेप मामले पर फूटा बॉलीवुड सितारों का गुस्सा, दोषियों को कड़ी सजा देने की कर रहे मांग

30 सितंबर 2020

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद
Cricket News

IPL 2020: रंग में लौटी हैदराबाद, इन पांच धुरंधरों के दम पर दर्ज की पहली जीत, दिल्ली को हराया

30 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited