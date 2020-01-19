भारत ने K-4 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का किया सफल परीक्षण, बढ़ेगी नौसेना की ताकत

Govt sources:India today successfully test-fired 3,500 km strike range nuclear capable submarine-launched K-4 ballistic missile off coast of Andhra Pradesh. The missile under development by DRDO will be equipped on indigenous INS Arihant-class nuclear-powered submarines of Navy. pic.twitter.com/qOcblC269Z— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
शनिवार को बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री शबाना आजमी की कार का एक्सीडेंट हो गया। मुंबई-पुणे एक्सप्रेस-वे पर उनकी कार एक ट्रक से टकरा गई थी।
19 जनवरी 2020