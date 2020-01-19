शहर चुनें

भारत ने K-4 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का किया सफल परीक्षण, बढ़ेगी नौसेना की ताकत

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 19 Jan 2020 07:21 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
भारत ने 3,500 किलोमीटर की मारक क्षमता वाली परमाणु हथियार ले जाने में सक्षम K-4 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का आंध्र प्रदेश के तट के पास एक पनडुब्बी से लॉन्च कर सफल परीक्षण किया। डीआरडीओ द्वारा विकसित इस मिसाइल को जल्द ही नौसेना के स्वदेशी आईएनएस अरिहंत-श्रेणी के परमाणु-संचालित पनडुब्बियों पर लैस किया जाएगा। 
k 4 ballistic missile nuclear capable submarine drdo
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

