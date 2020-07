कोरोना वायरस: देश में रिकवरी रेट करीब 60 फीसदी पहुंचा, 3.4 लाख मरीज हुए ठीक

📢#CoronaVirusUpdates:



✅India's #COVID19 recovery rate crosses 59% and improves to 59.43% as on July 01, 2020



📍Steady improvement in India's COVID-19 recovery rate since #lockdown initiation on March 25, 2020#IndiaFightsCorona@ICMRDELHI



