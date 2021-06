कोरोना: 58 दिन बाद मौत का आंकड़ा दो हजार से नीचे, लगातार चौथे दिन 70,000 से कम केस हुए दर्ज

India reports 62,480 new #COVID19 cases, 88,977 discharges & 1,587 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,97,62,793

Total discharges: 2,85,80,647

Death toll: 3,83,490

Active cases: 7,98,656 (below 8 lakh after 73 days)



Vaccination: 26,89,60,399 pic.twitter.com/hhd9c2krzs