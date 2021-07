कोरोना की रफ्तार तेज: बीते 24 घंटे में 44 हजार नए मामले, 555 लोगों की मौत, केरल-कर्नाटक में भारी उछाल

India reports 44,230 new #COVID19 cases, 42,360 recoveries, and 555 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 3,15,72,344

Active cases: 4,05,155

Total recoveries: 3,07,43,972

Death toll: 4,23,217



Total vaccination: 45,60,33,754 pic.twitter.com/qykDBzH7an