Home ›   India News ›   India reports 259591 new COVID19 cases 357295 discharges 4209 deaths in last 24 hrs as per Health Ministry

कोरोना का तांडव: 24 घंटे में फिर 4200 पार मौतें, संक्रमण के मामले घटे, आज 2.59 लाख नए केस

Published Fri, 21 May 2021 10:13 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
देश में कोरोना का तांडव लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान देश में कोरोना के नए मामलों की संख्या कम हुई, लेकिन मौतों में एक बार फिर इजाफा हो गया। दरअसल, पिछले 24 घंटे में 2,59,591 नए मामले सामने आए, लेकिन मौतों का आंकड़ा 4209 पहुंच गया। इससे लोगों में खौफ काफी ज्यादा बढ़ गया है। 
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, भारत में एक दिन में कोविड-19 के 2,59,551 नए मामले सामने आने के बाद देश में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 2,60,31,991 हो गई। वहीं, संक्रमण से 4,209 की मौत हो गई। इसके बाद देश में अब तक कोरोना से 2,91,331 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। 



