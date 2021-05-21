कोरोना का तांडव: 24 घंटे में फिर 4200 पार मौतें, संक्रमण के मामले घटे, आज 2.59 लाख नए केस

India reports 2,59,591 new #COVID19 cases, 3,57,295 discharges & 4,209 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021
Total cases: 2,60,31,991
Total discharges: 2,27,12,735
Death toll: 2,91,331
Active cases: 30,27,925
Total vaccination: 19,18,79,503 pic.twitter.com/ehndKtsQ7n
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.