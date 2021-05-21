कोरोना का तांडव: 24 घंटे में फिर 4200 पार मौतें, संक्रमण के मामले घटे, आज 2.59 लाख नए केस

India reports 2,59,591 new #COVID19 cases, 3,57,295 discharges & 4,209 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.



Total cases: 2,60,31,991

Total discharges: 2,27,12,735

Death toll: 2,91,331

Active cases: 30,27,925



Total vaccination: 19,18,79,503 pic.twitter.com/ehndKtsQ7n