INDIA Alliance Meet Live: मुंबई में 'इंडिया' गठबंधन की बैठक का दूसरा दिन, आज संयोजक और लोगो पर होगा फैसला

Live
#WATCH | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and NC president Farooq Abdullah arrive at the INDIA alliance meeting venue in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/bJaxPQU19A— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023
#WATCH | Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha arrive at INDIA alliance meeting venue in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Ip26C4fq0T— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023
#WATCH | Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray arrive at the venue of the INDIA alliance meeting, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/QORm02qMub— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed