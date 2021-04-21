बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   India gets elected to 3 UN Economic and Social Council bodies

नियुक्ति: भारत ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र में आर्थिक और सामाजिक परिषद के तीन निकायों के लिए किया चयन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: देव कश्यप Updated Wed, 21 Apr 2021 12:40 AM IST
विज्ञापन
संयुक्त राष्ट्र (फाइल फोटो)
संयुक्त राष्ट्र (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत के स्थायी मिशन की ओर से बताया गया कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र में आर्थिक और सामाजिक परिषद के तीन निकायों के लिए भारतीय अधिकारियों को निर्वाचित किया गया है। ये निकाय हैं-  अपराध निवारण और आपराधिक न्याय के लिए आयोग, संयुक्त राष्ट्र की महिला के कार्यकारी बोर्ड और विश्व खाद्य कार्यक्रम के कार्यकारी बोर्ड।
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national united nations economic and social council bodies india in un permanent member india united nations
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स बनाम मुंबई इंडियंस लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर
Cricket News

DC vs MI: मिश्रा-धवन के बाद चमके हेटमेयर, रोमांचक मुकाबले में दिल्ली की जीत

20 अप्रैल 2021

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

कोरोना संकट : प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बोले- लॉकडाउन अंतिम विकल्प हो, जानिए संबोधन की प्रमुख बातें

20 अप्रैल 2021

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: अब शादी समारोह में शामिल हो सकेंगे इतने लोग, 50 फीसदी क्षमता के साथ चलेंगी बसें

20 अप्रैल 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना से जंग: मौत से लड़ रहीं डिप्टी एसपी की पत्नी, फोन पर बोले- सर, मेरी बीवी मर जाएगी बचा लीजिए

20 अप्रैल 2021

हिना खान अपने पिता के साथ
Bollywood

हिना खान के पिता का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन, कश्मीर में शूटिंग कर रही थीं एक्ट्रेस

20 अप्रैल 2021

कोरोना वायरस
Health & Fitness

विशेषज्ञ से जानें: हवा में फैले वायरस से कैसे बचें, क्या कोरोना होने के तुरंत बाद रेमडेसिविर लेना सही है?

20 अप्रैल 2021

बेटे को इलाज देने के लिए जाती मां, नहीं बच सकी जान
Varanasi

वाराणसी में कोरोना का कहरः बेटे को ऑटो में लेकर चक्कर काटती रही मां, नहीं बच सकी जान

20 अप्रैल 2021

corona vaccine near me
Tip of the Day

Covid 19 Vaccine: आपके घर के पास कहां लगेगा टीका, अपने मोबाइल से जानेंं

20 अप्रैल 2021

बबीता, रणधीर कपूर
Bollywood

रणधीर-बबीता: तीन दशकों से अलग रहने वाले जोड़े ने इस वजह से नहीं लिया था तलाक

20 अप्रैल 2021

sunita kejriwal
Delhi

दिल्ली में कोरोना: अरविंद केजरीवाल की पत्नी सुनीता संक्रमित, सीएम ने खुद को किया क्वारंटीन

20 अप्रैल 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X