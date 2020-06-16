शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   India China Border Tensions Live Updates News in Hindi rajnath singh indian army standoff lac talks meeting

Live

India China News Live Updates: रक्षा मंत्री कर रहे हैं उच्च स्तरीय बैठक, सेना करेगी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 16 Jun 2020 03:36 PM IST
India China Border Tensions Live Updates News in Hindi rajnath singh indian army standoff lac talks meeting
भारतीय-चीनी सेनाएं (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now

खास बातें

  • भारतीय और चीनी सेना के बीच हिंसक झड़प हुई।
  • झड़प में भारतीय सेना के अधिकारी सहित दो जवान शहीद हो गए हैं।
  • रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह उच्च स्तरीय बैठक कर रहे हैं। 
  • भारतीय सेना थोड़ी देर में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करेगी।
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

03:36 PM, 16-Jun-2020

चीनी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने भारत के सामने दर्ज कराया विरोध

चीनी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता झाओ लिजान ने कहा, 'चीन ने भारत के समक्ष विरोध दर्ज कराया है।'
विज्ञापन
03:25 PM, 16-Jun-2020

चीनी सेना का प्वाइंट 14, 15 और 17 ए से हटना हुआ था तय

हाल ही में दोनों देशों ने तय किया था कि चीन की सेना गलवां घाटी में पेट्रोलिंग प्वाइंट 14, 15 और 17 ए से पीछे हटेगी। दूसरी तरफ, चीन की सेना श्योक नदी और गलवां नदी के मुहाने तक आ गई थी। हालांकि, उसने धीरे-धीरे पीछे हटना शुरू किया था, लेकिन पूरी तरह से पीछे नहीं हटी थी।
03:16 PM, 16-Jun-2020

चीन ने भारतीय सैनिकों पर लगाया घुसपैठ का आरोप

चीन ने भारतीय सैनिकों पर घुसपैठ का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा है कि भारतीय सैनिक उसके क्षेत्र में अवैध रूप से दाखिल हुए। एएफपी की खबर के मुताबिक, बीजिंग ने भारत पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा है कि भारतीय सैनिकों ने सीमा पार करके चीनी सैनिकों पर हमला किया।
03:07 PM, 16-Jun-2020

सेनाध्यक्ष ने रद्द किया दौरा

भारतीय सेनाध्यक्ष एमएम नरवणे ने पठानकोट सैन्य स्टेशन का दौरा रद्द कर दिया है। यह जानकारी सेना के सूत्रों के हवाले से दी गई है।
03:02 PM, 16-Jun-2020

चीनी सैनिक भी हुए हताहत: ग्लोबल टाइम्स के संपादक

चीनी अखबार ग्लोबल टाइम्स के संपादक ने ट्वीट करके दावा किया है कि गलवां घाटी में हुई झड़प में चीनी सैनिकों भी हताहत हुए हैं।
 
02:57 PM, 16-Jun-2020

हिमाचल सीमा पर बढ़ी सेना की तैनाती

लदाख में चीन के साथ विवाद बढ़ने के बाद हिमाचल में चीन से सटी समदो सीमा पर सेना की तैनाती बढ़ा दी गई है। लहौल होकर मनाली-लेह सामरिक मार्ग पर भारतीय सेना की कॉन्वाय मूवमेंट लेह की तरफ बढ़ गई है। पिछले दो दिनों से भारतीय सेना के वाहन पलचान और दालंग ट्रांजिट कैंप से लेह की तरफ रवाना हो रहे हैं।
02:45 PM, 16-Jun-2020

सीडीएस, विदेश मंत्रालय के साथ बैठक कर रहे हैं राजनाथ सिंह

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ जनरल बिपिन रावत, तीनों सेनाओं के प्रमुखों और विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर के साथ बैठक कर रहे हैं। इसमें पूर्वी लद्दाख में हुई झड़प को लेकर चर्चा की जा रही है।
02:41 PM, 16-Jun-2020

दोनों तरफ को हुआ नुकसान: भारतीय सेना

भारतीय सेना ने कहा कि लद्दाख की गलवां घाटी में हुई हिंसक झड़पों में दोनों पक्षों को नुकसान पहुंचा है।
02:38 PM, 16-Jun-2020

बातचीत के जरिए सीमा विवाद सुलझाने पर सहमत हुए भारत-चीन

चीन और भारतीय सीमा पर स्थिति को सामान्य बनाने और सीमा क्षेत्रों में शांति बनाए रखने के लिए बातचीत के माध्यम से द्विपक्षीय मुद्दों को हल करने पर सहमति व्यक्त की है। चीन ने भारतीय पक्ष के साथ गंभीर अभ्यावेदन दर्ज किए हैं और सीमा पार करने या किसी भी एकतरफा कार्रवाई करने से अपनी सीमावर्ती सैनिकों को सख्ती से रोकने का आग्रह किया है जिससे सीमा स्थिति जटिल बना सकती है। यह जानकारी चीन के ग्लोबल टाइम्स ने अपने विदेश मंत्री के हवाले से दी है।
02:32 PM, 16-Jun-2020

भारत और चीन के जनरल बातचीत कर रहे हैं

गलवां घाटी, लद्दाख और अन्य क्षेत्रों में स्थिति को सामान्य करने के लिए भारत और चीन के जनरल बातचीत कर रहे हैं। सोमवार रात को हुई हिंसक झड़प में दोनों तरफ को नुकसान हुआ है। यह जानकारी भारतीय सेना के सूत्रों ने दी है।
 

सीमा विवाद: भारत ने सीमा पर बढ़ाई सैनिकों की संख्या, सेना प्रमुख का पठानकोट दौरा रद्द

भारत और चीन के बीच जारी सीमा विवाद के बीच सोमवार को दोनों देशों की सेनाओं के बीच हिंसक झड़प होने की खबर सामने आई है। इसमें जहां भारतीय सेना के एक अधिकारी सहित दो जवान शहीद हो गए हैं। इस घटना के बाद से दोनों देशों में जारी तनाव का बढ़ सकता है। वहीं चीन को हुए नुकसान की जानकारी नहीं मिली है। इस मामले पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह उच्च स्तरीय बैठक कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा सेना भी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करने वाली है। माना जा रहा है कि इसमें घटना को लेकर विवरण दिया जाएगा।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
indian army rajnath singh line of actual control भारत चीन सीमा तनाव india china border tension
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सलमान खान, सुशांत सिंह और केआरके
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या पर KRK के चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, इस ट्वीट की वजह से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री सवालों के घेरे में

16 जून 2020

करण जौहर, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, बबीता फोगाट
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत पर भड़कीं कंगना के समर्थन में उतरीं बबीता फोगाट, कहा- 'करण जौहर की बपौती है क्या इंडस्ट्री?'

16 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के अंतिम संस्कार में पहुंचे विवेक ओबेरॉय
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के अंतिम संस्कार से लौटे विवेक ओबेरॉय ने साझा किया दर्द, कहा- 'उसकी बहन रोते हुए...'

16 जून 2020

शाहरुख, सुशांत, शाहिद
Bollywood

IIFA में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का मजाक बनाने वाले वीडियो पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा, बोले- 'वो आम आदमी था इसलिए....'

16 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

गंगा में प्रवाहित होंगी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की अस्थियां, परिवार संग वापस पटना लौटेंगे पिता

16 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
Sushant Singh Rajput
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की भाभी का निधन और नेपोटिज्म को लेकर बॉलीवुड में फिर छिड़ी बहस, पांच खबरें

16 जून 2020

धर्मेंद्र और सुशांत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत से सदमे में धर्मेंद्र, बोले- 'ये फिल्मी दुनिया बेहद क्रूर है'

16 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को बड़ा झटका, वेतनवृद्धि के लिए अगले साल तक करना होगा इंतजार

16 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput: सुशांत के परिवार पर फिर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़, अब सदमे में भाभी ने तोड़ा दम

16 जून 2020

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा और सुशांत सिंह
Bollywood

सुशांत की खुदकुशी पर ट्वीट कर ट्रोल हुईं सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, यूजर बोला- 'सच्चाई बाहर आते ही परेशान होने लगीं'

16 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

शोपियां मुठभेड़ : मारे गए एक आतंकी का महबूबा की पार्टी के MLA से नाम जुड़ा

जम्मू कश्मीर के शोपियां में हुए एनकाउंटर में तीन आतंकियों का सुरक्षाबलों ने सफाया किया। मंगलवार को मारे गए तीन आतंकियों में से एक आतंकी पीडीपी के पूर्व विधायक जफर इकबाल मन्हास का रिश्तेदार था। 

16 जून 2020

कोरोना वायरस अपडेट 1:04

16 जून कोरोना वायरस अपडेट : जानिए चंद मिनटों में कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी हर खबर

16 जून 2020

ऑडियो बुलेटिन 2:39

16 जून ऑडियो बुलेटिन: मिनटों में सुनें अबतक की हर खबर का अपडेट

16 जून 2020

सत्येंद्र जैन 1:06

दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन की तबीयत खराब, कोरोना का हुआ टेस्ट

16 जून 2020

सुशांत 1:07

सुशांत सिंह की आत्महत्या से दर्द में डूबा परिवार, अब सदमे में उनकी भाभी ने तोड़ा दम

16 जून 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

गलवां घाटी में भारत-चीन के बीच हुई हिंसक झड़प
India News

भारत-चीन: गलवां घाटी में हिंसक झड़प, तीन जवान शहीद, रक्षा मंत्री ने बुलाई बैठक

सोमवार रात को पूर्वी लद्दाख की गलवां घाटी में सेनाओं के पीछे हटने की प्रक्रिया के दौरान दोनों तरफ से हिंसक झड़प हुई।

16 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
India News

सुशांत को परेशान कर रही थी बॉलीवुड की नामचीन हस्ती! खुल सकता है राज

16 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को बड़ा झटका, वेतनवृद्धि के लिए अगले साल तक करना होगा इंतजार

16 जून 2020

लोगों के तापमान की जांच करता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना काल: वैज्ञानिक का दावा, सूर्य ग्रहण पर खत्म हो जाएगा कोविड-19 वायरस

16 जून 2020

शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र संकट: शिवसेना का कांग्रेस पर हमला, संजय राउत ने दी ये नसीहत

16 जून 2020

सोनिया गांधी
India News

सोनिया की पीएम को चिट्ठी, पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें बढ़ाने का फैसला असंवेदनशील

16 जून 2020

pm modi
India News

17 जून के बाद सख्त नियमों वाला अनलॉक, मुख्यमंत्रियों की बैठक के बाद एलान कर सकते हैं पीएम मोदी!   

15 जून 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited