India China News Live Updates: रक्षा मंत्री कर रहे हैं उच्च स्तरीय बैठक, सेना करेगी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस

LiveIndia China News Live Updates: रक्षा मंत्री कर रहे हैं उच्च स्तरीय बैठक, सेना करेगी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस
China has lodged solemn representations & protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines: Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/EFYs5E3rmU— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020
Army Chief Gen MM Naravane’s planned visit to Pathankot military station has been cancelled: Army Sources pic.twitter.com/EIQS2OT8Gl— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020
"Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash", tweets Editor In Chief of Chinese Newspaper Global Times pic.twitter.com/i5NknsF5lx— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Recent developments in Eastern Ladakh were discussed. pic.twitter.com/0HiE9jBdDj— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020
Army amends statement, says "casualties suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/rZAg83hr3Q— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020
China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas, China's Global Times quotes their Foreign Minister— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020
Major Generals of India and China are talking to defuse the situation in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh and other areas after the violent face-off last night in which casualties have been suffered by both sides: Army Sources pic.twitter.com/yDyiluagMD— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सोमवार रात को पूर्वी लद्दाख की गलवां घाटी में सेनाओं के पीछे हटने की प्रक्रिया के दौरान दोनों तरफ से हिंसक झड़प हुई।
16 जून 2020