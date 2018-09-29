शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   India blaimed pakistan for terrorism, attack on terrorism from world's biggest stage

पाक के मुंह पर भारत के 'दस तमाचे', दुनिया के सबसे बड़े मंच से आतंकवाद पर हमला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 29 Sep 2018 08:50 PM IST
India blaimed pakistan for terrorism, attack on terrorism from world's biggest stage
1 of 11
भारतीय विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा (यूएनजीए) में संयुक्त राष्ट्र की कार्यप्रणाली को बेहतर करने के विचार रखने के साथ आतंकवाद के मुद्दे पर पाकिस्तान को आईना भी दिखाया। आतंकवाद पर सख्त रुख दिखाते हुए स्वराज ने सीधे-सीधे पाकिस्तान का नाम लेते हुए कहा कि आतंकवाद के प्रति पाकिस्तान स्पष्ट तौर पर जिम्मेदार है। 

उन्होंने कहा कि यदि जल्द ही पाकिस्तान की हरकतों पर रोक नहीं लगाई गई तो वहां से उठ रही आतंकवाद की आग में पूरी दुनिया जलेगी। पेश हैं सुषमा के पाकिस्तान को लेकर वक्तव्य के प्रमुख बिंदु 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sushma swaraj सुषमा स्वराज united nation general assembly संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा attack on pakistan
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

7 landmark verdicts of Supreme Court that will change future of India for better tomorrow
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के ये हैं वो 7 ऐतिहासिक फैसले, जो तय करेंगे भारत का भविष्य

29 सितंबर 2018

Sikkim will got its first pakyong airport, know these interesting facts
India News

सिक्किम : अब चीन सीमा के पास एयरक्राफ्ट उतार सकेगी भारतीय वायुसेना

24 सितंबर 2018

इंदिरा गांघी
India News

भारतीय राजनीति की धाकड़ बेटियां, जब संभाली देश की कमान तो देखती रह गई दुनिया

23 सितंबर 2018

bahadur shah zafar
India News

जानिए आज के दिन का इतिहास- आज ही के दिन बहादुर शाह जफर को अंग्रेजों ने किया था गिरफ्तार

21 सितंबर 2018

divya-spandana
India News

मिलिए राहुल गांधी को सोशल मीडिया का 'क ख ग' पढ़ाने वाली उनकी गुरु दिव्या उर्फ रम्या से

27 अगस्त 2018

PM Modi
India News

तस्वीरें: 29 राज्यों में विसर्जित होंगे वाजपेयी की अस्थियों के 36 कलश

22 अगस्त 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in India News

IAS, IFS and other Civil Workers who became famous politicians
India News

ये हैं वो 10 आईएएस-आईएफएस जिन्होंने राजनीति में भी किया कमाल

4 सितंबर 2018

Know the history of 24 August
India News

आज के दिन घटी थी ऐसी घटना, जिसने बदल कर रख दिया भारत का इतिहास

24 अगस्त 2018

Watch through pictures, opposition calls bharat band over petrol diesel prices
India News

तस्वीरें: पेट्रोल-डीजल के बढ़ते दामों के विरोध में कांग्रेस और अन्य दलों का भारत बंद

10 सितंबर 2018

Know about the most dangerous jobs in this world
India News

दुनिया की इन सबसे खतरनाक नौकरियों के बारे में जानोगे तो अपनी नौकरी ही अच्छी लगेगी

24 अगस्त 2018

homosexuality is not a crime said supreme court, 6 people who fought for this right
India News

समलैंगिकता : मिलिए उन छह लोगों से जिन्होंने खटखटाया था कोर्ट का दरवाजा

6 सितंबर 2018

Awkward laws around the world
India News

कहीं महिलाएं नहीं कर सकती कंघी तो कहीं फ्लश करना है मना, बहुत अजीब हैं इन देशों के कानून

26 अगस्त 2018

7 Women who made world record
India News

ये हैं दुनिया की वो 7 महिलाएं जिन्होंने ये रिकॉर्ड किए अपने नाम

27 अगस्त 2018

Rahul Gandhi comparison of RSS from this Muslim Brotherhood organization, know the purpose
India News

इस मुस्लिम संगठन से राहुल ने की आरएसएस की तुलना, जानिए क्या है उद्देश्य?

25 अगस्त 2018

Narendra Modi
India News

क्या ये तस्वीरें भाजपा को 2019 में पहुंचाएंगी फायदा, बोहरा मुसलमानों के बीच पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी

17 सितंबर 2018

Singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has a musical name
India News

भारत के मेघालय राज्य में बसा अनोखा गांव, जहां हर कोई संगीत की धुन से एक दूसरे को पुकारता है

20 सितंबर 2018

supreme court big decision on article 377, celebration in whole country
India News

तस्वीरें : सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद समलैंगिकों में जश्न का माहौल

6 सितंबर 2018

Bakrid
India News

तस्वीरें: देशभर में कुछ यूं मनाई जा रही है बकरीद, राहुल-मोदी ने दीं शुभकामनाएं

22 अगस्त 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

चुनावी साल में आसान नहीं है राह, नरेंद्र मोदी की 6 बड़ी चुनौतियां

10 सितंबर 2018

Another empress of Rajasthan royal family Rajeshwari Rajya Lakshmi ready to enter in politics
India News

राजनीति में उतरने को तैयार राजपरिवार की एक और महारानी, भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों के दरवाजे खुले

28 अगस्त 2018

Henry VIII King of England made law of homosexuality, Supreme Court also mentioned in the verdict
India News

इस राजा की देन थी भारत में समलैंगिकता का कानून

8 सितंबर 2018

Know about 5 arrested leftist thinkers who are also naxal sympathisers
India News

कोरेगांव हिंसा : कोई आईआईटी टॉपर है तो कोई प्रोफेसर, ये है गिरफ्तार विचारकों की प्रोफाइल

29 अगस्त 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.