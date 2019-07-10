सरकार की बड़ी कार्रवाई, खालिस्तान समर्थक 'सिख फॉर जस्टिस' पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

MHA Sources: Union Cabinet declares Sikhs for Justice,a fringe group run by few radical Sikhs of foreign nationality in US, Canada, UK etc, as an unlawful assn under provision 3(1) of UAPA, Act 1967. 12 cases filed, 39 ppl of SFJ arrested. Many social media handles of SFJ blocked https://t.co/zTtdxDJO3y
— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019
Ministry of Home Affairs Sources: Wanted Khalistani militant Paramjit Singh Pamma was seen during India-England World Cup match. He is also associated with Sikhs for Justice. pic.twitter.com/J5P6iuLnvF
— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019
MHA Sources: Sikhs for Justice wanted to use Kartarpur Corridor for propagating their secessionist ideology. There's no concrete evidence that Pak has curbed or banned the group. India likely to raise the issue regarding security&safety of pilgrims during Kartarpur talks on 14th. pic.twitter.com/eZWwLoRDgc— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019
10 जुलाई 2019