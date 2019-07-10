शहर चुनें

India banned Khalistan pro radical Sikhs for justice

सरकार की बड़ी कार्रवाई, खालिस्तान समर्थक 'सिख फॉर जस्टिस' पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 06:07 PM IST
सिख फॉर जस्टिस (लोगो)
सिख फॉर जस्टिस (लोगो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
भारत ने खालिस्तान समर्थक सिख फॉर जस्टिस संगठन पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। अलगाववाद एजेंडे के चलते केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने इस संगठन पर प्रतिबंध लगाया है। अप्रैल में मोदी सरकार के अनुरोध पर पाकिस्तान ने इस संगठन पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की बात कही थी। इससे पहले कई बार आईएसआई द्वारा इस संगठन के जरिए पंजाब में माहौल बिगाड़ने की खबरें सामने आ चुकी हैं।
विदेश मंत्रालय के सूत्रों के मुताबिक कैबिनेट ने अमेरिका, कनाडा, ब्रिटेन में रहने वाले इस संगठन के सदस्यों पर यूएपीए एक्ट के तहत प्रतिबंधित किया है। इनके कई सोशल मीडिया हैंडल भी ब्लॉक किए गए हैं। 




रक्षा एजेंसियों ने लंबे समय से खालिस्तान ग्रुप सिख फॉर जस्टिस (एसएफजे) की गतिविधियों पर लंबे समय से नजर रखी हुई थीं। आरोप था कि यह संगठन खालिस्तान जनमत संग्रह में शामिल होने के लिए आने वाले लोगों को मुफ्त हवाई टिकट दे रहा था। उधर, गृह मंत्रालय के सूत्र की मानें तो वांटेड खालिस्तानी आतंकवादी परमजीत सिंह पम्मा को भारत-इंग्लैंड विश्व कप मैच के दौरान देखा गया था। वह सिख फॉर जस्टिस से भी जुड़ा हुआ है।
यह संगठन अपने अलगाववादी विचारधारा के प्रचार के लिए करतारपुर कॉरिडोर का उपयोग करना चाहता था। इस बात के कोई ठोस सबूत नहीं हैं कि पाक ने समूह पर अंकुश लगाया है या प्रतिबंध लगाया है। 14 तारीख को करतारपुर वार्ता के दौरान तीर्थयात्रियों की सुरक्षा और सुरक्षा के संबंध में भारत द्वारा मुद्दा उठाए जाने की संभावना है।
 


