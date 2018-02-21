शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Independent Gujarat MLA Bhupendra Singh Khant caste certificate invalidated Again

गुजरात के विधायक भूपेंद्र खंत का जाति प्रमाणपत्र एक बार फिर रद्द

एजेंसी, अहमदाबाद Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 02:18 AM IST
Independent Gujarat MLA Bhupendra Singh Khant caste certificate invalidated Again
 गुजरात की मोर्वा हदफ विधानसभा के निर्दलीय विधायक भूपेंद्र सिंह खंत की मुश्किलें एक बार फिर से बढ़ गई हैं। एक जांच समिति ने एक बार फिर से उनके जाति प्रमाणपत्र को अवैध करार दिया है। उन्होंने दावा किया था कि वे आदिवासी समुदाय से हैं।
पंचमहल जिले की मोर्वा हदफ विधानसभा आदिवासी उम्मीदवार के लिए आरक्षित है। आदिवासी विकास आयुक्त आरजे मकाडिया की अध्यक्षता वाली जांच आयोग ने कांत के जाति प्रमाणपत्र को अवैध करार दिया है। दरअसल खंत ने खुद को आदिवासी बताए जाने वाले प्रमाणपत्र उपलब्ध करवाए थे और जांच समिति ने उस दस्तावेजों की जांच के बाद यह फैसला किया। 

दिसंबर, 2017 के विधानसभा चुनाव में खंत ने भाजपा के विक्रम सिंह डिंडोर को चार हजार मतों से हराया था। चुनाव के बाद विधायक ने घोषणा की थी कि वे कांग्रेस में शामिल हो रहे हैं। इससे पहले जनवरी में समिति ने उनके जाति प्रमाणपत्र को अवैध करार दिया था जिसे गुजरात हाईकोर्ट ने रद्द कर दिया था।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
