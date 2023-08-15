Independence Day: ऑस्ट्रेलिया में युद्धपोत पर ध्वजारोहण, रामेश्वरम में पानी के भीतर दिखा भारतीय झंडे का रंग

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | The Indian Tricolour was hoisted onboard the Indian Naval Warships, INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata at Sydney, Australia to commemorate the 77th Independence Day.
