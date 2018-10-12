शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Income tax department raids close relatives of tdp leader and businessman cm ramesh

टीडीपी नेता सीएम रमेश के घर और दफ्तरों पर आयकर विभाग की छापेमारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Fri, 12 Oct 2018 10:14 AM IST
CM Ramesh TDP
CM Ramesh TDP
आयकर विभाग ने आंध्र प्रदेश के टीडीपी नेता और कारोबारी सीएम रमेश के घर और दफ्तरों पर शुक्रवार को छापा मारा। यह छापा हैदराबाद और कडपा स्थित उनके घर और दफ्तरों पर पड़ा है।
बता दें कि सीएम रमेश रिथविक प्रोजेक्ट प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के प्रमोटर हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि इस कंपनी का करीब 1 हजार करोड़ रुपये का टर्नओवर है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, आयकर विभाग के करीब 100 अधिकारियों ने कई जगहों पर छापा मारा, जिसमें सीएम रमेश के रिश्तेदार के स्वामित्व वाली कंपनी के कार्यालय भी शामिल है। 


income tax raid tdp leaders cm ramesh house andhra pradesh rithwik projects pvt ltd turnover आयकर विभाग का छापा
