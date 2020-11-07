शहर चुनें
India News

आयकर विभाग ने चेन्नई-मदुरै के पांच स्थानों पर छापेमारी की, एक हजार करोड़ की आय का पता चला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 07 Nov 2020 02:34 PM IST
सीबीडीटी (फाइल फोटो)
सीबीडीटी (फाइल फोटो)

आयकर विभाग ने चार नवंबर को चेन्नई स्थित आईटी समूह इंफ्रा सेक्टर मामले में चेन्नई और मदुरै के पांच स्थानों पर छापेमारी की। यह जानकारी केंद्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर बोर्ड (सीबीडीटी) ने दी है।
सीबीडीटी ने बताया कि इस छापेमारी से लगभग 1000 करोड़ रुपये की अघोषित आय का पता चला है। जिसमें से 337 करोड़ रुपये की अतिरिक्त आय का खुलासा पहले से ही आकलन द्वारा किया गया है। इसके अलावा बेनामी और काले धन अधिनियमों के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
india news national central board of direct taxes income tax department raid black money benami

