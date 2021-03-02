यूएनएचआरसी की बैठक में भारत ने पड़ोसी मुल्क को लताड़ा, कहा- आतंकवादी बनाने का कारखाना है पाकिस्तान

संयुक्त राष्ट्र मानवाधिकार परिषद (यूएनएचआरसी) के सम्मेलन में पाकिस्तान व इस्लामिक देशों के संगठनों के बयानों को यूएन में भारत के स्थायी मिशन के प्रथम सचिव पवन कुमार बाधे ने सिरे से खारिज किया है। बाधे ने जवाब देने के अधिकार का इस्तेमाल करते हुए कहा कि पाकिस्तान ने भारत के खिलाफ अपने दुर्भावनापूर्ण प्रचार के लिए इस मंच का जानबूझकर दुरुपयोग किया। उसका मकसद अपने देश में मानव अधिकारों के गंभीर उल्लंघनों से परिषद का ध्यान हटाना है।

Pakistan’s deliberate misuse of this august forum for its malicious propaganda against India, aimed at diverting Council's attention from its own serious violations of human rights, has remained a constant: Pawankumar Badhe, First Secy, Permanent Mission of India to UN, at UNHRC pic.twitter.com/hdaswrVMrw

Pakistani leaders have admitted the fact that it has become a factory for producing terrorists. Pakistan has ignored that terrorism is the worst form of human rights abuse and the supporters of terrorism are the worst abusers of human rights: Pawankumar Badhe